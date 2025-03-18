Circul8 Lands Creative & Social For Nudie Juice

B Corp creative agency Circul8 has been appointed as creative and social media partner for the much loved Aussie brand, nudie, currently number one chilled juice brand in grocery retail.

Circul8 initially won creative with a pitch for a new nudie product launch. The integrated campaign across social, digital & OOH channels is scheduled to go live in April and continues the cheeky tone nudie is known for, particularly in the social and digital channel. Circul8’s in-house team is also taking over responsibility for nudie’s social presence across Meta and TikTok.

“Circul8 showed us how they really got the nudie brand but also how to make sure we get cut-through and attention with creative that is fit for the channel and fit for our audience,” said Emilie Durand, head of nudie brand (Juice).

“As an agency focused on enriching tomorrow by amplifying the positive things that our clients do, nudie is a dream partner for us. Their ‘creators of good’ philosophy and sense of fun is a perfect match for how we see the world and the sort of work we love to create,” said Alana Stocks, founder and managing director of Circul8.

“nudie is one of those iconic brands that everyone knows and has a good feeling about. They’ve been brightening people’s days for over 20 years and we’re really stoked to be able to help them continue to ‘create the good’,” said Phil Watson, creative strategy partner.

Circul8 has delivered all creative and influencer management for the upcoming campaign, with Bench Media providing media planning and buying. Together, they aim to elevate nudie’s presence in a competitive market while staying true to its fun-loving ethos.