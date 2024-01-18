Cindy Gallop & Rose Herceg Among Major Names As Cannes Lions Announces 2024 Jury Presidents

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the names of the global experts confirmed to lead the 2024 Juries. Convening in Cannes in June, the Jury Presidents will help benchmark excellence across the world’s very best creative and effective work.

Among the Jury Presidents, Tor Myhren will serve as the Film Lions Jury President – the first time Apple has been represented. GUT’s Anselmo Ramos is confirmed as the Brand Experience & Activation Lions President after a series of historic wins in 2023, and Debbi Vandeven has been announced as Jury President of the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions, representing the largest creative agency network in the world, VML.

Additionally, after leading its first Jury, Cindy Gallop returns as the Glass: The Lion for Change Jury President for its 10th edition, while previous Lion of St. Mark honouree, Prasoon Pandey, is named as the Film Craft Lions President.

“Our Jury Presidents play a crucial role in the existence of the Lions. Their knowledge, skills and incredible talent, combined with the commitment and leadership that they will bring to their roles, bring integrity and rigour to the Lions. This is an exceptional line-up of talent from across the world, and we can’t wait to see the work that rises to the top in June,” said Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS.



The Cannes Lions 2024 Jury Presidents have been announced as follows:



Audio & Radio Lions President

Simon Vicars, Chief Creative Officer, Colenso BBDO, New Zealand



Brand Experience & Activation Lions President

Anselmo Ramos, Founder, Creative Chairman, GUT, Global



Creative B2B Lions President

Andisa Ntsubane, Managing Executive: Brand, Marketing and Communications Africa, Vodacom Group, Africa



Creative Business Transformation Lions President

Ariana Stolarz, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Marketing, Accenture Song, Global



Creative Commerce Lions President

Amy Lanzi, CEO, Digitas NA, Digitas, North America



Creative Data Lions President

Rose Herceg, Country President Australia and New Zealand, WPP, Australia and New Zealand



Creative Effectiveness Lions President

Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann and McCann Worldgroup, Global



Creative Strategy Lions President

Vita M. Harris, Global Chief Strategy Officer, FCB, Global



Design Lions President

Fura Johannesdottir, Chief Creative Officer, Huge, Global



Digital Craft Lions President

Kentaro Kimura, International Chief Creative Officer and Corporate Officer, Hakuhodo, Global



Direct Lions President

Pancho Cassis, Partner and Global Chief Creative Officer, DAVID, Global



Entertainment Lions President

Geoffrey Edwards, Executive Creative Director, GALE, USA



Entertainment Lions for Gaming President

Lydia Winters, Chief Storyteller, Mojang Studios, Global



Entertainment Lions for Music President

Madeline Nelson, US Head of Independent Label Relations, Amazon Music, USA



Entertainment Lions for Sport President

Louise Johnson, CEO, Fuse, UK/EMEA



Film Lions President

Tor Myhren, VP Marketing Communications, Apple Inc, Global



Film Craft Lions President

Prasoon Pandey, Ad Film Maker, Corcoise Films, India



Glass: The Lion for Change President

Cindy Gallop, Founder and CEO, MakeLoveNotPorn, Global



Health & Wellness Lions President

Wendy Chan, Health Creative Lead, Asia Pacific, Edelman, APAC



Industry Craft Lions President

Kalpesh Patankar, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, UAE



Innovation Lions President

Diego Machado, Global Chief Creative Officer, AKQA, Global



Media Lions President

Prerna Mehrotra, Chief Client Officer and CEO Media, dentsu, APAC



Outdoor Lions President

Marco Venturelli, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, France



Pharma Lions President

Collette Douaihy, Global Chief Creative Officer, Health, Dentsu Health, Global



PR Lions President

Kat Thomas, Founder and Global Chief Creative Officer, One Green Bean, Global



Print & Publishing Lions President

John Raúl Forero, President and Chief Creative Officer, DDB, Colombia



Social & Influencer Lions President

Amy Ferguson, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, USA



Sustainable Development Goals Lions President

Gustavo Lauria, Co-Founder, President and Chief Creative Officer, We Believers, USA



The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions President

Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer, VML, Global

The Jury President of the new Luxury & Lifestyle Lions will be announced shortly.

Cannes Lions is now open for awards submissions until 11 April 2024. Updates to this year’s Lions include the launch of the Luxury & Lifestyle Lions, the retirement of the Mobile Lions and the introduction of a humour category to the Cultural & Context sections that sit across the Lions.

Cannes Lions 2024 takes place from 17 to 21 June in Cannes, France.