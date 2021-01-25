Christian Wilkins Becomes Pantene’s First Australian Male Brand Ambassador

Australian influencer Christian Wilkins has been announced as Pantene’s newest brand ambassador – making him the first-ever Australian male to work with the global brand.

Wilkins – who is the son of TV personality Richard Wilkins – announced the news to his 28,000 followers this morning.

“Beyond excited to be joining this iconic brand as their very first Aussie male face (and hair) – shooting this was genuinely one of the best days of my life, truly a dream come true 😍 so shout out to Pantene and my parents for keeping me in good hair,” he said.

Richard Wilkins also took to social media to share the news.

“Very proud of my boy @theprincewilkins – the new face and hair of @panteneanz! The first male ambassador ever in Aus,” he said.