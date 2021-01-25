Christian Wilkins Becomes Pantene’s First Australian Male Brand Ambassador
Australian influencer Christian Wilkins has been announced as Pantene’s newest brand ambassador – making him the first-ever Australian male to work with the global brand.
Wilkins – who is the son of TV personality Richard Wilkins – announced the news to his 28,000 followers this morning.
“Beyond excited to be joining this iconic brand as their very first Aussie male face (and hair) – shooting this was genuinely one of the best days of my life, truly a dream come true 😍 so shout out to Pantene and my parents for keeping me in good hair,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
Richard Wilkins also took to social media to share the news.
“Very proud of my boy @theprincewilkins – the new face and hair of @panteneanz! The first male ambassador ever in Aus,” he said.
Please login with linkedin to commentchristian wilkins Richard Wilkins
Latest News
Sky News Australia Nabs Ross Greenwood As Business Weekend Anchor
Australian business and finance expert Ross Greenwood has signed exclusively with Sky News Australia as business editor and anchor of Business Weekend. With more than 40 years’ experience covering business news in Australia and around the world, Greenwood brings expertise to the role of Sky News business editor where he will lead the network’s business […]
Brands Deploy Mittens Memes After Bernie Sanders Goes Viral
Becoming slightly bored of Bernie Sanders memes clogging your social media? Let B&T add just a little more clog here.
Bumble Goes Public Despite Apple Privacy Change Concerns
The B&T editor's authoritative research confirms Bumble is ahead of Hinge when it comes to getting completely ignored.
Dan Andrews Cracks Top 20 In Hottest 100: “It’s Officially Time To Get On The Beers”
Victorian premier now referring to himself as DJ Dan Man & The Comrades after snaring Hottest 100 top 20.
The Rise And Rise Of The ‘As A Service’ Model
Here's a top piece on data as a service model. And as data's adland's "new gold", you could turn it into a new tooth.
Fitness First Unveils ‘Put Yourself First’ Campaign Via Thinkerbell
Reinvigorate your New Year goals with this new campaign. Unless those goals were to get more slovenly & take up smoking.
Carat Unveils Its Annual 2021 Trends Report
Looking for flying cars & self-styling hair helmets in Carat's 2021 Trends Report? Alas, no news, B&T's sad to report.
“We Don’t Respond To Threats”: Frydenberg Hits Back At Google
The mudslinging continues between the government & the tech giants. Expect Google's return sludge some time tomorrow.
Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Down $10M A Year To Be Face Of Saudi Tourism Over Human Rights Abuses
B&T's sure Saudi Arabia would be the perfect getaway for NRL end-of-season tours, bucks parties & even schoolies week.
Girls React To Kamala Harris Inauguration In Inspiring Spot Via Girl Up
All your colleagues bludged off on a four-day weekend while you're stuck in the office? Find some motivation here.
Cricket Australia Stands Firm On Decision To Remove ‘Australia Day’ From Marketing Campaign Despite PM’s Criticism
According to Wiki, other reasons to celebrate 26th of January include 1918's Finnish civil war and Ellen's birthday.
The Year Of Trust: Why 2021 Will Be Ruled By The Consumer
Columnist says 2021 will be ruled by the consumer. Probably not the consumer who wants an overseas holiday, however.
Joe Biden Fronts TIME Cover Depicting Mess Left By Trump Administration
One minute you're "person of the year", the next you're excrement on the sole of a shoe. As Trump's discovered here.
Cooks Urged To Help ‘Killjoy’ Vegans By Embracing Plant-Based, Via Mush-Boom
New campaign urges us all to embrace mushrooms. Presumably the button-type, not the magic variety.
Kayo Launches New Free Content Offering
Kayo launches new free content offering. Sadly, still no love for fans of elephant polo, frog racing or cheese rolling.
Seven Snares Former Nine Exec Clare Gill To Head Government Affairs
Undoubtedly the first rule of any government affairs role is having to lie about pretending to enjoy Canberra.
Bus Shelters Filled With Golf Balls In New Holey Moley Promo, Via Seven + QMS Media
You'd have to admit, if Holey Moley proves a fizzer it definitely won't be from marketing the absolute crap out of it.
Google Has “No Real Choice” But To Disable Search In Australia If Media Code Legislation Is Passed
If Google turns off search in Australia, B&T can no longer guarantee outright plagiarism of other media sites.
Cannes Lions Jury Has Highest Representation Of Women In Festival’s History
In arguably bad news for ladder, chainsaw and ute ads, Cannes now boasts it's biggest number of female judges.
Bush Heritage Honours Heroes Of Bush Conservation In Latest Campaign
Here's one of those nice stories B&T likes to run. Makes a refreshing change from our usual evil & gutter journalism.
Australian Open Controversy No Cause For Concern For Sponsors
Could Nick finally do the nation proud at this year's Oz Open? Or will he bow out early in a huffy tantrum as usual?
Get On The Beers: BrewDog To Gift Brewery To Mashd N Kutcher If They Chart In Triple J’s Hottest 100
As a warning, if you're unaware of the Mashd N Kutcher song then this story will make little to no sense.
TV Host Jimmy Kimmel Farewells Trump With Glorious Spoof Send-Off Video
Admit it, much like the Sizzler restaurant chain, Gangnam Style & chlamydia you're going to miss the Donald, aren't you?
Can’t Cook Pasta Al Dente? Barilla Now Has Spotify Playlists That’ll Help
With all due respect, surely the perfect tune to cook pasta al dente would have to be Joe Dolce's 'Shaddap Your Face'.
Outdoor Industry Launches First $3M Pro Bono Health Campaign For Department Of Health
B&T's always happy to report on the industry doing good. Except if it requires a financial donation on our part.
Facebook Launches Mardi Gras Parade Viewing Events Grants Program
It's mid-January & that means two things: abandoning all New Year resolutions & the start of Mardi Gras stories on B&T.
Zenith Appointed To SBS’ Performance Media Account
Surely this SBS news would be more appropriate in Flemish or Hungarian, yet, sadly, it's all in English, we're afraid.
IMG Wins Asian Television Award For NBL20 Grand Final Series
Admittedly, we're not huge basketball fans here at B&T. Although we always enjoyed OJ Simpson's movies.
Wunderman Thompson Launches Annual Future 100 Report
New report says immunity wellness, cloud gaming & micropreneurs are in & storming the Capital dressed as a viking's out.
Google Agrees To Pay For News Content In France
Google has agreed to pay for news content in France. Says snail recipes & hatred of the English will remain free.