Christian Wilkins Becomes Pantene’s First Australian Male Brand Ambassador

Australian influencer Christian Wilkins has been announced as Pantene’s newest brand ambassador – making him the first-ever Australian male to work with the global brand.

Wilkins – who is the son of TV personality Richard Wilkins – announced the news to his 28,000 followers this morning.

“Beyond excited to be joining this iconic brand as their very first Aussie male face (and hair) – shooting this was genuinely one of the best days of my life, truly a dream come true 😍 so shout out to Pantene and my parents for keeping me in good hair,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHRISTIAN WILKINS (@theprincewilkins)

Richard Wilkins also took to social media to share the news.

“Very proud of my boy @theprincewilkins – the new face and hair of @panteneanz! The first male ambassador ever in Aus,” he said.

 

