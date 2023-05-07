Christian O’Connell’s “Stuff Of Legends” Returns For A Second Season

Award-winning podcast “Stuff of Legends” hosted by Christian O’Connell is back with even more revealing conversations with celebrities from around the world.

Off the back of an award winning first season, O’Connell has invited household names including Jameela Jamil, Eric Bana and Richard E Grant, to share the stories behind three treasured objects from their lives.

Season one of Stuff of Legends featured Matthew McConaughey, Adam Hills, Celeste Barber, Wil Anderson and Ricky Gervais and was awarded ‘Best Entertainment Podcast’ at the Australian Podcast Awards in 2021. A curious and interested host, O’Connell guides these conversations along with humour and tenderness as the celebrities share never heard before stories.

O’Connell said: “After 25 years of interviewing people this is a new way of unearthing fresh and real stories that surprise not only us listening but the well known guests sharing them. Our stories are the most treasured parts of our lives; the success, the failures, the hopes, the fears, the dreams. They connect all of us and it is a true privilege to sit with these wonderful guests and listen to them. I hope the listeners enjoy them as much as I did.”

Stephanie Coombes, podcast content director, iHeart Podcast Network Australia, said: “Christian is a wonderful interviewer. He has a genuine interest in those around him and wants to learn more about the people he encounters on and off air. This season is filled with funny, authentic and heart-warming stories from some of the most interesting people in the spotlight right now.”

O’Connell has hosted the number one FM breakfast radio show in Melbourne on Gold 104.3 since arriving in Australia in 2018. “The Christian O’Connell Show” can also be heard across the country of WSFM, Mix 102.3, KIIS 97.3 and 96FM Perth. Released Monday’s season two of “Stuff of Legends” is available now on the iHeart app or wherever you get your podcasts