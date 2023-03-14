Chris Taylor: The Fox News Emails

Chris Taylor: The Fox News Emails
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The explosive emergence of private Fox News emails and text messages, filed as part of the media empire’s court battle with Dominion Voting Systems, has shone a startling light on what Rupert Murdoch and his star presenters really thought about Donald Trump and his “stolen election” claims.

Now, B&T’s Imposter-in-Chief Chris Taylor unearths a new tranche of emails that paints an even clearer picture of the mogul and his minions.

Disclaimer: The below is a satirical work of fiction.

Jan 7. Email from Rupert Murdoch to all Fox News staff.

 

Bloody hell. I’ve just seen the Capitol insurrection footage – good luck trying to spin that shitshow! Can we maybe say it was just a school excursion group excited to be in Washington? Also, that guy wearing the Viking hat with horns and carrying a spear… can we track him down and see if he wants to present weather for us on weekends?

 

Jan 7. Email from Tucker Carlson to Rupert Murdoch.

 

Sir, shitshow doesn’t even close. I’ve got Donald texting every 2 minutes, not only demanding that I call the election for him, but that I also announce him as the winner of the two Obama elections as well! The asshole also wants The White House painted gold and renamed The Trump House, which is the most stupid fucking idea I’ve ever heard. Naturally, I’ll go on air tonight to push for it.

 

Jan 11. Email from Rupert Murdoch to Tucker Carlson.

 

Tucker… I’ve just been reading the Guardian (the only newspaper where I can find actual facts these days), and they’re saying Trump is now blaming the election result on faulty voting machine software. Completely bonkers, obviously, but I assume you’re happy to pump this narrative for us tonight? By the way, if you’re not doing anything after your show, I’ve got a spare ticket to a fundraiser gala for Latino lesbian poets. Any interest?

Jan 11. Email from Tucker Carlson to Rupert Murdoch.

 

Sir, would normally love to go, but have already agreed to volunteer at a soup kitchen tonight with AOC. But I reckon Latino lesbians sound right up Hannity’s alley. Have cc’ed him in email.

 

Jan 11. Email from Sean Hannity to Rupert Murdoch.

 

Sir, would absolutely LOVE to go!!! Especially as I’m still feeling a bit bad about that hatchet editorial you made me do last week, where I called all Latino women “lazy sombrero ladies”. So COUNT ME IN!!

 

Jan 14. Email from Rupert Murdoch to Sean Hannity.

 

Sean, my boy… head still hurting big time from the other night. Not from all the tequila, but from those incredibly powerful and thought-provoking beat poems we were treated to. Such a privilege to be there. Anyways, just checking you’re still good for an editorial tonight denouncing all arts funding for migrants?

 

Jan 10. Email from Sean Hannity to Rupert Murdoch.

 

Sorry for not getting back to you sooner, sir. Have been caught up all morning reading Greta Thunberg’s new book… boy, does that girl talk sense! Would love her to join the network, but not sure how she’d go doing the whole “climate hoax” dance. Such a shame. But yes, all good for the migrant takedown tonight – amazing that you think you still need to ask!

 

Mar 10. Email from Lachlan Murdoch to Rupert Murdoch.

 

Daddy, the Crikey website in Australia is saying mean things about us. Can I sue?

 

Mar 11. Email from Rupert Murdoch to Lachlan Murdoch.

 

Don’t be ridiculous Lachlan. You must be the only person on the planet who actually reads Crikey. Why would you amplify the article by suing, you fucking moron? Love, R.

 

April 4. Email from Rupert Murdoch to Donald Trump.

 

Donald, can you please stop leaving deranged messages on my cell? When I agreed to endorse you back in 2016, we struck a very clear deal: Fox News would pretend to respect your Presidency, and you in turn would leave me in peace to run the country. What part of that agreement can you not get through your stupid fat orange head??!

 

Rupert.

 

PS. Are you available to come on Fox & Friends tomorrow to talk about Hunter Biden?

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO
  • Media

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO

Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
  • Advertising

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different

National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February
  • Technology

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February

The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]

High taxes concept. Young frustrated african american man looking at utility bill, worried about troubles with mortgage payment to bank, having serious problems with debt
  • Media

New Research Uncovers 18-34s Are Bearing The Brunt Of The Cost Of Living Crisis

Younger Australians are feeling immense economic pressure with 70% of 18-to-34- year-olds being negatively impacted by the rising cost of living, a figure that has jumped by 10 percentage points since August 2022, according to an ongoing study from leading strategic insights consultancy Nature. The latest research revealed that 57% of younger Australians are taking […]

Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign

9Gelato Messina has partnered with Dutch bike brand LEKKER to offer free gelato. To enhance the LEKKER test ride experience, Gelato Messina is offering 1 free scoop of ice cream* with every test ride booked via LEKKER between 15 Mar – Sun 9 Apr. To make it even better, LEKKER has prepared pre-determined bike routes […]

Ben Affleck’s AIR, Chronicling The Origin Of The Air Jordan Debuts as SXSW Closing Night Film
  • Media

Ben Affleck’s AIR, Chronicling The Origin Of The Air Jordan Debuts as SXSW Closing Night Film

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced Ben Affleck’s AIR, from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Artists Equity, and Mandalay Pictures, as this year’s Closing Night Film, set to make its surprise debut on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Paramount Theatre. AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling […]

JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland
  • Advertising

JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland

JCDecaux New Zealand has unveiled The Continental, a new wrap-around Digital Large Format screen at Manukau Road, Auckland. Mike Watkins, country head, JCDecaux New Zealand, said, “This iconic, architecturally designed digital build is one of the most distinctive assets in the country. It is a prime example of our business development strategy in action, to […]

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8
  • Marketing

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8

InSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, is rebranding to Human8, the new human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.