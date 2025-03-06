Chinese Automaker Geely Appoints INVNT As Experiential Agency For Global Launch

Brand storytelling and experiential innovation agency INVNT will help Chinese automaker Geely deliver the global launch of its first all-electric EX5 SUV in Australia.

INVNT was awarded the account following a competitive pitch and has also been tasked with creating an exciting brand narrative – G’day Australia – that embraced Geely’s commitment to the country. The line-up of activities includes the official brand and car launch event and party and all supporting activations, including media drive and technical training.

Li Lei, CEO of Geely Auto Australia, says, “The launch of the EX5 is a significant milestone for Geely Auto Australia as it marks the start of our relationship with the country and Aussie consumers, and we needed a partner who could bring this to life in an authentic way, and we are excited to partner with INVNT to deliver unique experiences to consumers, media and our network.”

Laura Roberts, managing director INVNT APAC, added, “Australia isn’t just the starting line for Geely Auto’s global launch—it’s where the spark of something bigger begins. We believe in the power of innovation-led experiences to shape culture, forge new connections, and set the course for the future. With Geely, we’re not just unveiling a car; we’re opening the door to a new era of human mobility, introducing Australians to a brand that’s set to redefine the road ahead.”

INVNT joins a suite of agencies supporting Geely, including Havas Host (creative and social), Havas Media (media), Dentsu (PR and Influencer management) and Merkle (website and CXM).

The Geely EX5 will be available in dealerships for customer enquiries and test drives from the 11 March. Delivery of EX5 orders will be taking place from March onwards.