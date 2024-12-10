Children’s Cancer Foundation Appoints Cummins&Partners As Lead Creative & Strategy Agency

The Children’s Cancer Foundation has appointed Cummins&Partners as its lead creative and strategy agency.

Said Margaret Fitzherbert CEO Children’s Cancer Foundation, “Cummins&Partners invited us into their process from day one. We connected with the creative team from the start, and saw close-up how they interrogated the brief, thought through the key issues and opportunities and turned them into extraordinary clear pieces of communication. This was a rigorous, intelligent and very creative process. It’s been a pleasure working with them and the results will definitely show”.

Children’s cancer research has historically been underfunded and the challenge is to drive more attention to fund and champion child specific treatment. Most children with cancer endure harsh, toxic, adult treatments, which often have life-altering impacts on survivors.

These may include developmental impacts, cognitive impairment, the loss of limbs and infertility.

“As mentioned here, the focus and urgency around child friendly treatment for cancer is lagging way behind all the good work for adult treatments. This must change. The Children’s Cancer Foundation is dedicated to changing this. And their work deserves greater awareness” added Cummins&Partners CEO Sean Cummins.

Work begins immediately and comes off the back of a powerful period for Cummins & Partners in the social marketing space with its recent Guinness World Record for the biggest world summit for the United Nations on Child Sexual Abuse for their US based Client Together for Girls.

“Every brand, every cause, deserves the best thinking possible. And we see every client equally and equally worthy,” said Cummins