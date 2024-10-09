Chery & UM Turn To Vogue Australia For A Fashionable Launch

Chery Motor Australia and UM Australia have turned to fashion leader Vogue Australia for the launch of two new Chery models to the Australian market, the Omoda E5 and Tiggo 4 Pro.

Championing innovation through the context of fashion, the cross-platform campaign has been designed to build awareness of the Chery brand among Gen Z and Millennial consumers, 68 per cent* of Vogue Australia’s total audience. A fashion forward audience who will be attracted by Chery’s innovations that ‘make living on the go easier’.

Vogue Australia will co-host the exclusive Australian launch of the new Chery models in Sydney this week with Chery ambassador Erin Holland, hosting up and coming designers and the pick of Sydney’s creative community who have featured on the pages and posts of Vogue Australia.

“We are thrilled to partner with Chery and UM in a campaign that perfectly encapsulates the power of collaboration and innovation. Our National Client Partnerships team is focused on delivering seamless, integrated solutions that drive growth for our clients. This campaign is a prime example of how we leverage data-led strategies, creativity, and multi-platform reach to connect brands with the right audiences, ensuring we exceed client expectations and set new benchmarks for industry success,” said News Corp Australia managing director of client partnerships Lou Barrett.

“This is a landmark event for Chery as we launch two innovative new models, including our first electric vehicle, the Omoda E5, and the street-smart new compact SUV, the Tiggo 4 Pro, and we are delighted to partner with Vogue Australia, one of the world’s most prestigious brands for this celebration of innovation. Collaborating with Vogue Australia highlights Chery’s innovative and refined style, and this event truly represents an expression of technology and fashion through the shared values of Vogue Australia and Chery,” said Chery Motor Australia CEO Lewis Lu.

UM Australia CEO Anathea Ruys said: “Bringing together two brands who share a passion for style, innovation, and forward-thinking was a natural choice. By collaborating with one of the most iconic voices in fashion, Chery directly engages with a new generation of Australian consumers who value best-in-class design and seamless, modern living, an ethos they also stand by. This partnership reflects Chery’s commitment to delivering vehicles that are not just functional, but a lifestyle choice, we’re delighted to see our idea come to life”.

Vogue Australia Editorial Director and Publisher Edwina McCann said: “With 65 years publishing history in Australia, Vogue Australia has partnered with many brands as they enter this exciting new market. We are pleased to partner with Chery Motor in a coming together of innovation and new ideas. We love the accessibility of the fashionable and innovative design that aligns with our core purpose, which is to lift up young creatives of our time, giving them a broader platform to achieve success”.

The campaign includes native content, high impact ad formats and multi-format video that will run across Vogue Australia’s digital, print and social channels and amplified across the wider News Corp Australia network including news.com.au. All powered by the company’s enhanced audience intelligence platform, Intent Connect, reaching specific audiences relevant to each of the models.