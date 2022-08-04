CHEP Nabs AMP’s Creative Away From Bastion

CHEP has announced that it has been appointed by financial services business, AMP, as its strategic and creative agency of record following a competitive review.

B&T understands that Bastion were the incumbent creative.

The appointment will see CHEP Network support AMP with strategic and creative duties for the business across brand, content, digital and owned channels.

AMP chief marketing officer, Renee Howie, said, “As AMP embarks on an exciting new phase, we wanted to find a creative agency to work with us as we rebuild what is an iconic Australian brand. In CHEP, we’ve found a partner that is the perfect fit for our business and aspirations, and we can’t wait to get started.”

CHEP managing firector Sydney, Jonny Berger, added, “AMP is one of Australia’s long-standing financial institutions, dedicated to building its position as a purpose-led, customer-focused business – we look forward to realising this ambition together with the brilliant team at AMP.”