Chemists’ Own Unveils First Brand Work Via Saatchi & Saatchi

Chemists’ Own, Australia’s private label over-the-counter medication brand, has introduced its debut campaign via Saatchi & Saatchi Australia.

“There’s a Chemists’ Own For That” highlights the pharmaceutical firm’s diverse selection of daily remedies as viable alternatives to established brands, helping to bolster pharmacists’ ability to offer equally effective, cost-conscious options to their customers.

Developed by Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, the new campaign features a series of digital and TVC films, as well as social and OOH elements.

Arrotex general manager – Marketing, Health, Daniela Priekopa, says: “There’s a Chemists’ Own For That is the perfect encapsulation of our offering – remedies for all manner of every day ailments, every bit as good as the market leaders.

“We have high hopes that this campaign will drive permission for us to be in the conversation at the counter.”

Saatchi & Saatchi, associate creative director, Kerem Sekerci, adds: “With the cost-of-living crisis really starting to pinch, it’s the perfect time for Chemists’ Own to be front of mind for customers.

“With its extensive range, and medicines containing the same active ingredients as the big brands, Chemists’ Own offers effective relief for whatever you need, without breaking the bank.

“We had a lot of fun creating the campaign and working with the amazing team at Arrotex. We’re looking forward to what’s next.”

Following a competitive pitch, the campaign marks the first piece of work from Saatchi & Saatchi since the agency won the account.