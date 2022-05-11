Check It Out! All The Pics From The 2022 TikTok Young Lions Ceremony

  • IMG_9142
  • IMG_9174
  • IMG_9189
  • IMG_9198
  • IMG_9202
  • IMG_9210
  • IMG_9214
  • IMG_9223
  • IMG_9256
  • IMG_9264
  • IMG_9287
  • IMG_9308
  • IMG_9318
  • IMG_9332
  • IMG_9339
  • IMG_9344
  • IMG_9348
  • IMG_9356
  • IMG_9363
  • IMG_9368
  • IMG_9377
  • IMG_9380
  • IMG_9391
  • IMG_9409
  • IMG_9413
  • IMG_9415
  • IMG_9423
  • IMG_9429
  • IMG_9435
  • IMG_9440
  • IMG_9453
  • IMG_9454
  • IMG_9457
  • IMG_9461
  • IMG_9463
  • IMG_9466
  • IMG_9512
  • IMG_9519
  • IMG_9525
  • IMG_9538
  • IMG_9543
1 / 41
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Last Thursday the 5th May we celebrated all of the outstanding 2022 TikTok Cannes Young Lions contenders and announced our winners and runners up!

After a tough few days of competition, all of the shortlisted candidates produced some really excellent work.

And now, post-revelry, you can continue to soak up the glory with our photo gallery!

If you missed out on the ceremony, you can find out all the winners and runners up here.

Thank you once again to our incredible sponsors and esteemed judges!

Please login with linkedin to comment

2022 Young Lions Cannes International Festival Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity Photo Gallery TikTok Young Lions

Latest News

Heinz And Pulpex Come Together To Design The Ketchup Bottles Of The Future
  • Campaigns

Heinz And Pulpex Come Together To Design The Ketchup Bottles Of The Future

Heinz, maker of the world’s favourite Ketchup and beloved condiments, is teaming up with Pulpex to develop a paper-based, renewable and recyclable bottle made from 100 percent sustainably sourced wood pulp. Innovating its iconic ketchup bottle, Heinz is the first sauce brand to test the potential of Pulpex’s sustainable paper bottle packaging for its range […]

From Nowhere With TBWA\NZ Launches To Provide NZ Clients With Global Talent
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

From Nowhere With TBWA\NZ Launches To Provide NZ Clients With Global Talent

Today marks the launch of FROM NOWHERE with TBWA\NZ, a fully remote global agency team working from different countries and continents on New Zealand clients. Founded by multi-award-winning creatives Ashley Wilding and Daniel Davison, FROM NOWHERE is currently based nowhere, in London.