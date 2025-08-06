Charting The Path:

Travel

The world of travel has experienced a boom post-Covid. But while bookings and ad spending in the sector are up, consumers have been rapidly and fundamentally re-examining the way they approach booking travel and engaging with travel brands.

This re-examination goes beyond organising travel plans using ChatGPT (or whichever AI chatbot you prefer). Instead, travel is now as much about self-actualisation as it is about a quick getaway. And with that comes an expectation of painless experiences with brands—though not every consumer thinks and acts in the same way.

This is the second in a new series in which B&T and The Growth Distillery (TGD) will unpack five different research programs to help marketers chart the path to growth across different categories. This piece synthesises several different streams of TGD research over the last 18 months to provide a deep, nuanced look at how consumers are traveling. And whether the real treasure is the brand interactions we have along the way.