The world of travel has experienced a boom post-Covid. But while bookings and ad spending in the sector are up, consumers have been rapidly and fundamentally re-examining the way they approach booking travel and engaging with travel brands.
This re-examination goes beyond organising travel plans using ChatGPT (or whichever AI chatbot you prefer). Instead, travel is now as much about self-actualisation as it is about a quick getaway. And with that comes an expectation of painless experiences with brands—though not every consumer thinks and acts in the same way.
This is the second in a new series in which B&T and The Growth Distillery (TGD) will unpack five different research programs to help marketers chart the path to growth across different categories. This piece synthesises several different streams of TGD research over the last 18 months to provide a deep, nuanced look at how consumers are traveling. And whether the real treasure is the brand interactions we have along the way.
Everyone likes a holiday, that much should be obvious. But wanderlust is ingrained in Aussies’ DNA.
According to The Growth Distillery’s research, 82 per cent of Australians say that travel is “very important” to them. Australians are the fifth most “experienced” travellers in the world too and there was also a 22 per cent increase in international travel in 2023-4 versus 2022-3, with 10.2 million holidaying overseas—or 45 per cent of the population. More than nine in 10 intend to travel within the next 12 months, to boot.
Consumers have overwhelmingly reported that their day-to-day costs are rising and that this is impacting their spending habits and future plans.
But Australians are feeling the pinch–that much should be obvious to any marketer. Four-fifths are revisiting holiday budgets and expectations due to rising costs. In fact, full-cost planning now dominates budgets with meals, activities and other extras considered with fares and accommodation. In fact, nearly three-quarters of us (and 78 per cent of Gen Z) are making sacrifices and concessions in other areas of life in order to travel.
As one respondent said, “We are starting to give up lots of the little things like multiple streaming services/pay TV to put towards meaningful holidays instead of mindlessly watching TV.”
That willingness to sacrifice in other areas of life is a powerful force for travel marketers. And most of the heavy lifting can be done in the consideration phase.
Rather than simply taking a break, consumers are finding significant personal fulfillment and meaning in the travelling they do.
According to TGD’s research, 60 per cent of Aussies say they think about why they travel as much as where they’re travelling to when holiday planning.
Some 87 per cent of Australians base their travel choices on what makes them happy, not what’s popular or what they think others should do.
Nearly two-fifths describe affinity—seeking meaningful moments made special by shared experiences—as their primary driver for travel and more than half say this notion of affinity is more important than five years ago.
Tapping into this content and creative opportunity could transform a brand’s ability to cut-through in the consideration phase, showing a clear path for growth.
But there’s a tension here. While consumers are increasingly looking to find a deeper meaning to their travel—rather than just hanging around an all-inclusive pool in Bali for a fortnight to get away from work—two-fifths of travellers think travel brands are too generic and cliched.
What’s more, 45 per cent of people believe “There’s so much choice when it comes to travel, I don’t know where to start” and 43 per cent say “When it comes to travel all the information available these days makes it harder to make a decision”.
It could be said, however, that consumers aren’t helping themselves here.
Nearly three-quarters of us are regularly consuming travel content, even when not planning a trip. More than four-fifths actively consume travel content as members, subscribers, or followers. And two-fifths are looking at at least five separate travel topics at a time during their trip researching. More than three-quarters say they enjoy the planning process almost as much as the holiday itself and 69 per cent describe their holiday planning as “pivotal” to a successful trip.
This combination of information overwhelm and brand underwhelm has the potential to become a vicious circle. That said, brands that get it right, can expect to see significant benefits.
Fortunately, there are a litany of examples of brands getting it right when it comes to travel content marketing and advertising that can be easily emulated.
Being able to express a sense of wonder, empowerment or stronger differentiation in advertising campaigns can be similarly potent. Analysis of the 250,000 campaigns in Kantar’s LINK database show that tourism campaigns with the greatest differentiation and commercial performance are those that score the highest for affinity. They include Tourism Tasmania’s ‘The Off Season’ created by BMF and Tourism NZ’s long-running ‘100% Pure New Zealand’ campaign.
Getting results at the top of the funnel through smart, emotive content and campaigns is one thing. At the other end of the funnel, consumers often find themselves banging up against disappointing roadblocks.
In fact, two-fifths of travellers say they don’t enjoy the booking experience. And when enjoyment is low, everything else suffers. A third of unhappy customers will defer purchase and they are twice as likely to spend less when stressed. Half will simply walk away.
Consumers conflate product, brand and technology. And if the process is frustrating or overwhelming, then the whole experience feels that way—no matter how good the destination is.
When you consider just under half of travellers are somewhat technophobic, offering a new app, contactless check-ins, or other tech-based wizardry can leave consumers feeling woeful, not wowed.
Instead, brands should simplify and streamline their booking processes to reduce cognitive load. That’s good advice for any category but in a category as emotive as travel, it can seriously dampen consumer confidence in your offering. Keep travellers focused on key tasks rather than giving them more options.
The path to growth in the travel sector requires marketers to make synapses fire in consumers’ minds during the consideration phase. This is where the dreams of travel for self-actualisation are crystallised. It’s a powerful force that marketers would do well to keep in mind when briefing work to their creative and media partners.
At the same time, a significant amount of growth and momentum for travel marketers is lost lower down the funnel. Alleviating these consumer pain points will have a significant impact on bookings and revenue–and it’s easier to achieve than you think.
Brands must think about why travellers would choose to travel to their destinations. Unwinding alone is not enough any more. Nowadays, consumers are looking for experiences and destinations that help them express themselves–or help them realise who they are.
That might sound lofty. But the never-ending stream of travel content, available in large part through social platforms, means that consumers are able to curate their own travel experiences with a higher purpose in mind.
In order to be seen in today’s travel market, brands need to show consumers what they stand to benefit from a self-fulfilment perspective as well as the views from the hotel room, swim-up pool bar and sunloungers. Fortunately, there is ample opportunity to leverage creators and take inspiration from the best travel campaigns on the market.
Once brands have pulled on the heartstrings–no mean feat in itself–getting the customer to the point of conversion needn’t be as hard as it currently is.
AI-generated travel plans and high-tech booking solutions may appear to be the future of travel planning. But when these trips mean more to consumers than ever before, making the journey overly complicated with a moribund of options for add-ons and changes creates its own problems.
Don’t make consumers download more apps, don’t give them a booking reference and a booking confirmation code, don’t make things harder than they need to be. Brands that manage to simplify their purchase journey will experience significant uplifts in conversion rates from the top through to the bottom of the funnel.
Charting The Path for Growth in the travel sector gives marketers the perfect opportunity to hit both heart and head, mind and matter. Remember the feeling you used to get when summer holidays rolled around and don’t let anything get in the way.
