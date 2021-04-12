Chartered Accountants Celebrates Accountants As ‘Difference Makers’ In Global Campaign Via JOY

Following on from a global strategic and creative pitch, independent agency, JOY, has launched a global campaign for Chartered Accountants Worldwide that showcases Chartered Accountants as difference makers of the future.

Working with stakeholders in the UK, South Africa, Asia and Australia, the agency was tasked with creating preference for Chartered accountancy with businesses and students in over 15 countries.

Said Nicole Milward, Managing Director of JOY: “there are over 750,000 Chartered Accountants (CAs) and 1 million CA students around the world – and they do so much more than look at the numbers. Today’s Chartered Accountants are business advisors and difference makers in a myriad of ways. We needed to bring this scope and scale of contribution to life in a way that was simple and visual enough to transcend language and culture barriers”.

The result was the Difference Makers campaign; showcasing the exponential, sustainable growth that working with CAs can bring.

“We’ve worked with JOY for over four years as our global brand agency. They were instrumental in developing and implementing our brand strategy so we were very confident when they brought this pitch to us that the outcome would be outstanding. Across all countries stakeholders were delighted with The Difference Makers campaign as it captured the essence of what Chartered Accountants can do for any business with their unique skillsets. As always, JOY navigated complex stakeholders, working across borders and time zones to bring a complex concept to life in a beautiful way. They are also great fun to work with!”