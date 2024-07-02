Changi Airport Group Launches Campaign To Drive ANZ Visitation In First Work By Connecting Plots

Singapore’s international airport, Changi Airport has launched a new campaign for the region which highlights the extensive experiences on offer that make it truly extraordinary.

For ANZ travellers, the tyranny of distance means that outside of the obligatory boarding pass Instagram post at the airport, there’s little joy to be found until we reach our final destination. Unless of course, you happen to be travelling via one of the best airports in the world. With seemingly limitless experiences, the award-winning Singapore Changi Airport offers the chance to start the holiday early.

The new campaign celebrates the wealth of activities and experiences available across Changi’s four terminals and Jewel, its multi-dimensional entertainment and retail complex. From swimming pools to a mirror maze to robots serving the latest whisky, it is so much more than just an airport. It’s ‘a departure from ordinary.’

“We’ve been incredibly excited to bring this campaign to life,” said Kelvin Ng, vice president of corporate & marketing communications at Changi Airport Group. “The work really captures the breadth of extraordinary experiences available that make Changi Airport more than your standard transit airport, but one that becomes part of the holiday experience itself”.

“Changi Airport really is a departure from ordinary,” said Matt Geersen, creative partner at Connecting Plots. “Being able to enjoy such a wide range of incredible experiences while breaking up your journey is an enticing proposition for travellers from Australia and New Zealand”.

The campaign comprises of three hero films, each catered to a different kind of traveller: Adventure seekers, luxury travellers, and family.

The new work is the first to come out of independent creative agency, Connecting Plots since it was officially appointed as ANZ creative agency of record in August 2023 following a competitive pitch.