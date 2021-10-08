Cetaphil Creates Skin Awareness Month In Partnership With dentsu X And The Story Lab
Skincare advertising is everywhere, particularly via social media and influencers. But how do you know who to trust when it comes to looking after this important organ?
Galderma’s Cetaphil brand has a long and proven record of providing skin care solutions with strong dermatological and medical heritage.
The iconic Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser was developed by a pharmacist in 1947 and quickly became a highly recommended product by dermatologists as a stand-alone skin care product gentle enough for all skin types.
Today, about one bottle is sold every minute across the globe.
Cetaphil knew that whilst many Australians understand the importance of looking after their skin, there are a myriad of products and routines being marketed to them at every touch point. So, they created Skin Awareness Month to get every Australian thinking about the need to have healthy skin, no matter what their skin story.
Dentsu X and The Story Lab, dentsu’s content and partnerships team, were tasked with creating a national and highly integrated campaign across Nine and The Pedestrian Group for the month of October.
Skin Awareness Month is a programme of online events and content educating people about the importance of skin and how best to look after it, in order to defend against five key signs of skin sensitivity. Media amplification will ensure that the content reaches a wide audience, and partnerships with retail customers will deliver impactful activation into store. A comprehensive programme of activity will launch Skin Awareness Month including a strong retailer support campaign through Chemist Warehouse
Galderma Australia’s general manager of consumer, Ian Isherwood, said that the campaign is the largest in the Company’s history and is designed to deliver significant growth to the skincare category by educating consumers about the importance of looking after their skin.
“Skin awareness month is the culmination of several months of hard work by the team at Galderma, dentsu X, The Story Lab and Dec PR,” said Sam Down, client partner, dentsu X.
“With so much useful and important knowledge to share, the campaign goes so much deeper in delivering a win-win for Cetaphil, our consumers and wider society; meaning that while media impressions are a core part of the campaign, the really exciting part is the education and engaging stories that Cetaphil are telling through the month and the life changing benefits these will have for the next generation of Cetaphil customers,”
Erin Hunter, content & partnerships director, The Story Lab, added, “We are thrilled by the content delivered across Pedestrian TV and Nine, and we have been able to tap into two separate audiences to ensure the content we create is related to Cetaphil’s broad consumer set. Each piece of content is engaging and relevant for that channel’s target market, and we are delivering an emotional connection to trigger action.”
CREDITS
Galderma:
Ian Isherwood – General Manager Consumer
Barry Clare – Cetaphil Brand Manager
Leah Elder – Cetaphil Digital Lead
Fatima De La Puente – Brand Manager
Rick Deighton – Category Manager
Leith Dababneh – Medical & Regulatory Affairs
dentsu X
Sam Down – Client Partner
Kristina Endrikhovskaia – Client Director
James Lobb – Digital Manager,
Nathalia Menday – Client Executive
Alessandro Vari – Client Manager
The Story Lab
Erin Hunter – Content & Partnerships Director
Cat Wilkinson – Head of Content & Partnerships
DEC
SUMMER Ellis-Waldie – Senior Account Manager
Laura Portch – Senior Account Director
Partners
Nine
Pedestrian.TV and Refinery 29
Please login with linkedin to commentcetaphil dentsu x Nine The Story Lab
Latest News
“A Good-Quality Laugh Never Goes Down Badly”: B&T Awards Live Judge Andrew Howie Provides A Few Pointers
The only thing more welcome at B&T than Andrew Howie has to be Andrew Howie & a Bakers Delight pink fondant fun bun.
Brad Esposito Appointed By Pedestrian Group To Lead VICE Australia
Pedestrian Group, Australia’s largest youth-focused publisher, has announced the appointment of Brad Esposito to lead the next phase of the VICE brand in Australia and New Zealand, effective immediately. A respected editor, presenter and strategist, Esposito was part of the founding team of BuzzFeed Australia, where he spent almost six years helping grow the brand’s […]
Agency Elmwood Melbourne Rebrands To the thrills
Following the completion of a management buyout earlier this year, Elmwood Melbourne is celebrating its independence by hitting the refresh button and rebranding to ‘the thrills’. Headed by managing partners Rick McEvoy and Kate Richardson, the thrills are a creative agency on a mission of collaboration, curiosity, and fearless creativity. It will strive to push […]
4BC Flips The Switch and Moves To 882 AM
Look, here's a rare bit of radio signal news. Not that B&T has the slightest clue about radio signals, that is.
Adele Covers Both US & British Vogue For November In Magazine First!
As regular readers would know, we can't get enough of Adele at B&T. Although they could give 'Someone Like You' a rest.
Alteryx Acquires Australian AI Company Hyper Anna
Alteryx today announced that it has acquired Hyper Anna, a leading cloud platform for generating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automated insights from data. Based in Sydney, Hyper Anna enables anyone, regardless of technical background, to access AI-driven insights. The acquisition of Hyper Anna will allow Alteryx to automate the end-to-end analytic pipeline from data sources to […]
Triggerfish Recognised For Work On COVID-19 Screening App
Brisbane-based CX and MarTech agency Triggerfish, part of the Rightscale Group of technology and marketing consultancies, has been recognised globally for their development of Uniting Care Queensland’s (UCQ) Covid-19 screening app, which they created in just 72 hours. The accolade, from leading digital experience software organisation Sitecore, saw Triggerfish beat out 140 other best-in-class organisations […]
SAS Australia Called Out By ‘Shameless’ Podcast After Casting Wayne Carey
You only need read the almost daily Ben Roberts-Smith reports to know the SAS doesn't exactly have the best reputation.
Foxtel Moves Into Smart TVs With Sky Glass Syndication Deal
There can be no denying Foxtel is making plenty of noise in the market at the moment. It's like a kid with castanets.
“The Antidote To Burnout”: Energx, UnLtd, IMAA And Never Not Creative Launch Free Mental Wellbeing Training For Small Business
Do images of a Mai Tai on a Phuket beach fill your daily conscious? Perhaps consider this mental health training first.
Thursday TV Wrap: 10 Airs Prince Philip Doco While The Block Still On Top Of Entertainment
B&T certainly misses Prince Philip's gaffes, blunders & casual racism. Thank god we've still got the National Party.
Honey Birdette Turns Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness
Look, it's a Honey Birdette story that doesn't include threats of lawsuits, boycotts or petitions to a local member.
Dettol Leverages Its Cricket Australia Partnership In New Work From Saatchi & Saatchi
After any B&T team bonding session, the Dettol definitely soothes the cuts and the scratches.
TikTok Announces New Wellbeing Hub To Support Mental Health
There's been a number of great mental health initiatives of late. The Masked Singer not being one of them.
Google Demonetises Content Denying Climate Change
Google demonetises content denying climate change. Apparently, Sky News still sticking with it.
“Get The F*kn Jab!” This Drug-Infused Swear Monster Could Well Be The Best Pro-Vax Ad Yet!
B&T warns this contains themes & imagery that some readers may find offensive. Actually, ALL readers, if truth be told.
“We Need To Value Investigative Journalism”: B&T Woman Of The Year Nina Funnell Talks Media Ethics & “Vicarious Trauma”
We think Nina Funnell is so terrific we gave her the B&T Woman of the Year trophy. It's as prestigious as it is ugly.
Mov’in Car Cinema Returns & Val Morgan Has Partnerships To Put Brands In The Driving Seat
Many of the outdoor cinemas are set for a return. So get set to pay 50 bucks for a movie you've already seen five times.
Indie Agency Paper Moose Wins Sustainable Fintech Brighte’s Creative
Paper Moose delivers new staff photograph and, for most parts, the black-blue motif was largely adhered to.
The Coffee Club Brews Up New Standard For Rewarding Loyalty
Ready to graduate from the horror that is 7-Eleven coffee or McCafé? Make The Coffee Club your next move.
TBWA Appoints Ben Williams To Global Chief Creative Experience Officer
Ben Williams named TBWA global chief experience officer, a role that sadly doesn't include mandatory pirate outfit.
MYOB Unveils “Good Busy” Campaign Via The Royals
Who says accounting software can't be fun? Yes, it's incessantly dreary, but The Royals have had a good shake here.
Clems Melbourne Launches “Unique Characters” Grad Program For 2022
Clems Melbourne is on the lookout for the next-gen of adlanders. Although the money's far better in the tech industry.
Geeks2U Launches First TVC Campaign And New Brand Identity
Much like a trip to the mechanics or any Neil Perry restaurant, you just know a tech callout is gonna be exxy.
Alphabet’s New Drone Delivery Service Can Bring You Bubble Tea Straight From A Shopping Centre Rooftop
You'll soon be getting your takeaways via drone delivery. Or the neighbour's takeaways if you're handy with a slingshot.
Matthew Parry Appointed Sydney Managing Director Of Wunderman Thompson
Matthew Parry returns from Hong Kong to take up Wunderman Thompson role. Adds he's struggling to find good Peking duck.
King Kyle Bans NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet From His Radio Show!
Sandilands bans NSW premier Dominic Perrottet from show. Ben Fordham, Ray Hadley & Sky News agree "we'll have him".
TikTok Unveils #AdTok With Macca’s, VEGEMITE And Cottee’s Campaigns
TikTok has become the must-have tool in any marketer's toolkit. Alongside the boozy 14-hour lunch and the power suit.
Domino’s Encourages Cheesy Moments Together On Gogglebox Via Foxtel Media
Ooey-gooey goodness will make its way onto screens in the coming weeks thanks to a new partnership between Domino’s, Gogglebox, Wavemaker and Foxtel Media. Piping-hot Domino’s pizza, sides and drinks will make their way into the hands (and mouths) of Australia’s favourite Gogglebox families and friends while they binge on their favourite shows together and […]
Kiwi Production Company Two Bearded Men Re-Launches As The Beards!
Since its founding days in the Southern Alps of New Zealand, the production company Two Bearded Men has grown, evolved and become renowned across the globe for storytelling of the highest calibre. To reflect their extended offering, they have rebranded as ‘The Beards’ with a fresh look to match. After developing a new positioning that […]