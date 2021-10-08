Cetaphil Creates Skin Awareness Month In Partnership With dentsu X And The Story Lab

Skincare advertising is everywhere, particularly via social media and influencers. But how do you know who to trust when it comes to looking after this important organ?

Galderma’s Cetaphil brand has a long and proven record of providing skin care solutions with strong dermatological and medical heritage.

The iconic Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser was developed by a pharmacist in 1947 and quickly became a highly recommended product by dermatologists as a stand-alone skin care product gentle enough for all skin types.

Today, about one bottle is sold every minute across the globe.

Cetaphil knew that whilst many Australians understand the importance of looking after their skin, there are a myriad of products and routines being marketed to them at every touch point. So, they created Skin Awareness Month to get every Australian thinking about the need to have healthy skin, no matter what their skin story.

Dentsu X and The Story Lab, dentsu’s content and partnerships team, were tasked with creating a national and highly integrated campaign across Nine and The Pedestrian Group for the month of October.

Skin Awareness Month is a programme of online events and content educating people about the importance of skin and how best to look after it, in order to defend against five key signs of skin sensitivity. Media amplification will ensure that the content reaches a wide audience, and partnerships with retail customers will deliver impactful activation into store. A comprehensive programme of activity will launch Skin Awareness Month including a strong retailer support campaign through Chemist Warehouse

Galderma Australia’s general manager of consumer, Ian Isherwood, said that the campaign is the largest in the Company’s history and is designed to deliver significant growth to the skincare category by educating consumers about the importance of looking after their skin.

“Skin awareness month is the culmination of several months of hard work by the team at Galderma, dentsu X, The Story Lab and Dec PR,” said Sam Down, client partner, dentsu X.

“With so much useful and important knowledge to share, the campaign goes so much deeper in delivering a win-win for Cetaphil, our consumers and wider society; meaning that while media impressions are a core part of the campaign, the really exciting part is the education and engaging stories that Cetaphil are telling through the month and the life changing benefits these will have for the next generation of Cetaphil customers,”

Erin Hunter, content & partnerships director, The Story Lab, added, “We are thrilled by the content delivered across Pedestrian TV and Nine, and we have been able to tap into two separate audiences to ensure the content we create is related to Cetaphil’s broad consumer set. Each piece of content is engaging and relevant for that channel’s target market, and we are delivering an emotional connection to trigger action.”

