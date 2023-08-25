Celebrate Father’s Day With LiSTNR

LiSTNR advises that you reward dad with LiSTNR’s Father’s Day Listening List, a host of podcasts featuring insights from all sorts of fathers.

It could just be the greatest Father’s Day gift ever, and it’s free! This year forget jocks and socks, and give Dad time; time to listen to other Dads talking about being a Dad, because being a Dad has changed!

Here’s what to do: make a great card for Dad, inside tell him why he’s the bee’s knees, remember to add in some wonderfully interpretative drawings of him, then write down LiSTNR’s top five podcasts for Father’s Day and a promise to give him time to listen to them; and that’s a Father’s Day present that Dad will love, keep, listen to, and remember.

LiSTNR’s Father’s Day Listening List includes podcasts featuring insights from a fresh-to-fatherhood Raph Dixon about being a Dad in the 21st Century with inputs from the likes Aaron Gocs and Osher Gunsberg, chats between The Chaser’s Chris Taylor and famous Midwife Cath Curtain about the journey up to and becoming a new dad, and conversations between Dr Daniel Golshevsky (Dr Golly) and parents who have become ‘experts’ in their child’s health.

And as an extra touch, there’s a bedtime story podcast that Dad can listen to with the kids while some famous Dads and Uncles do the reading, and a wonderful intergenerational podcast about Grandads!

Happy Father’s Day!

