Cedar Mill Group Appoints Belinda Judd As CFO

Cedar Mill Group’s parent company Winarch Group has today announced the appointment of Belinda Judd as chief financial officer.

Judd joins the business with extensive experience across Mergers and Acquisitions and Risk Management and Compliance, having spent over two decades in senior financial positions at AEG Ogden (now ASM Global), Koala, NOVA Entertainment and TEG.

Before joining Winarch Group, Judd was Group Controller for global e-commerce retailer, Koala. Previously, she held roles as head of finance for TEG, a global live entertainment business; finance manager of ASM Global (formerly AEG Ogden), the largest indoor entertainment venue in Australia; and group finance manager for NOVA Entertainment, one of Australia’s leading independent audio entertainment companies.

Widely respected in the industry, Judd is highly skilled in the implementation of risk management frameworks, the globalisation and alignment of finance processes and systems, launching international start-up subsidiaries, and securing funding for strategic growth projects.

In her role as CFO, Judd will assume a strategic leadership role for Cedar Mill Group, overseeing all aspects of the business to support the company’s growth and acquisition aspirations. In addition, she will be responsible for providing financial support and risk management insights to empower the team to make informed and strategic business decisions.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Winarch Group at this stage of their impressive growth trajectory. I’m looking forward to working with this team of highly skilled and passionate operators across both Cedar Mill Group and Winarch Capital and playing my part to help the Group achieve its vision,” Judd said.

“Belinda is an accomplished leader with extensive experience across Mergers and Acquisitions, Risk Management and Compliance and is a great cultural fit for our team,” said Kyle McKendry, Cedar Mill Group CEO.

“We’re excited to draw on the expertise Belinda has accumulated across a diverse range of businesses, particularly in the entertainment industry. This makes her an ideal fit to contribute to Cedar Mill Group’s ambitious growth strategy”.

Founded by Paul Lambess, Cedar Mill Group was established by Winarch Group in 2020 to lead its ambitious growth plans into the tourism and events sector. Cedar Mill has a vision to create an internationally significant network of purpose-built indoor venues and outdoor amphitheatre and entertainment precincts in Australia, that enhance each of their region’s tourism potential.



Cedar Mill Group also operates a diverse portfolio across event management, security and risk management, venue operations and video production, to provide a comprehensive offering of services.