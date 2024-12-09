Catch.com.au Launches ‘Catch Everything, Do Nothing’ Summer Campaign Via Ortolan

Catch.com.au has unveiled its latest retail campaign “Catch Everything, Do Nothing” via Ortolan .

The campaign launched nationally on 9 December across AVOD (advertising video on demand), outdoor, social, and digital channels.

“This campaign is about embracing the simple joys of an Australian summer while showing how Catch can take the mental load out of shopping. Whether you’re preparing for the holidays, updating your summer wardrobe, or getting ready for back to school, we’ve made it easier than ever for Aussies to do it all online – anywhere, anytime,” Catch.com.au head of marketing and eCommerce, Emma Paterson said.

The films were shot and produced by Pork Store Productions and capture the universal joy of summer downtime.

“Being Australian-owned, it was important to create something distinctly Aussie,” Ortolan director, Chloe Quigley added.

“From the sun-soaked backyard pool to the family dynamics, this campaign captures the charm of real, relatable moments and connects emotionally with our audience”.

The campaign positions itself for the summer season and for when summer transitions into back to school.

To follow, Catch.com.au is launching a Back to School campaign on 3 January.

