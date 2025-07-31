Casefile True Crime Unveils ‘Julie’s Gone’ Podcast To Shed New Light On Julie Ann Garciacelay’s Disappearance

Fifty years after the disappearance of Julie Ann Garciacelay, a new Casefile True Crime podcast series is shedding new light on one of Victoria’s most troubling unsolved cases. ‘Julie’s Gone,’ hosted by journalist Helen Thomas, will be released on 31 July in partnership with independent podcast company Acast.

Julie Garciacelay was 19 years old when she disappeared on the night of 1 July, 1975. She was last seen in her apartment in North Melbourne, where three men visited her home that evening. Despite police investigation over the past five decades, Julie has never been located and no one has been charged in relation to her disappearance.

In ‘Julie’s Gone,’ Thomas revisits the circumstances around Julie’s disappearance, drawing on two and a half years of investigative work. She uncovers new witnesses, obtains access to the Victorian Coroner’s file on the case and speaks in depth to Julie’s mother.

Three previously unknown witnesses, including two nuns who lived on the same street as Julie, share information for the first time in the series.

“Five decades later, the silence that’s haunted Julie’s disappearance is breaking. For justice to prevail, her story needs to be heard,” Thomas said.

“True Crime podcasting remains enduringly popular for audiences, particularly here in Australia, where it has often led to real-life outcomes. The Casefile Presents imprint makes brilliant use of Casefile’s huge global reach to spotlight unsolved cases through in-depth investigative journalism. Audiences will be gripped by Helen’s storytelling, bringing fresh perspective and insight to a case that’s very close to home,” Guy Scott-Wilson, content director for Acast ANZ added.

The seven-part series comes after Thomas’s previous podcast, ‘The Easey Street Murders,’ which has been downloaded 800,000 times since launch.

‘Julie’s Gone’ is hosted, distributed and monetised by Acast and all episodes drop on 31 July. The series is part of Casefile Presents, a platform created by Casefile True Crime. Previous Casefile Presents series include ‘The Bakersfield Three,’ ‘The Easey Street Murders,’ ‘Missing Niamh,’ ‘The Unthinkable and Troubled Waters’.