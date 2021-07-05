Case IH Celebrate The Highs And Lows Of Farming In New Campaign Via Leo Burnett

Case IH Celebrate The Highs And Lows Of Farming In New Campaign Via Leo Burnett
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Case IH is celebrating the farming community with ‘It’s What We Do’, a brand platform, running across TV, social, digital and OOH.

Created by Leo Burnett, the film examines the highs and lows of farming and its importance, not only to Australia, but the world. At the centre of this is a set of extraordinary salt of the earth humans investing and risking everything to maintain our food chain.

The celebration of the farming community has never been more relevant, with a productive year across the sector and Aussies demanding more transparency around their food’s origins. The brand platform aims to drive growth and a deeper connection within Case IH’s customer base, cementing its position as one of rural Australia’s most beloved brands.

Directed by Jonathan May and voiced by next-gen farmer and scientist, Anika Molesworth, the film is a moment for farmers to unite and stand triumphant.

“Living and working in rural Australia is a true privilege, and I feel so lucky to call this place home. There’s not a day that the landscape doesn’t captivate me with its vast wonder, there’s not a day that I don’t feel honoured to work alongside farmers, who produce food and fibre for our country. Each day we rise to our challenges, are grateful for our opportunities, and strive to make tomorrow the best it possibly can be,” Molesworth said.

Leo Burnett Creative Group Head, Dave Varney, added: “It was important that we found someone like Anika to voice the story on behalf of Case IH and farmers around Australia. Awarded Young Farmer of the Year in 2015, she represents the next chapter of farming in Australia.”

Pete McCann, Case IH General Manager, said: “This is something I have wanted to do for many years at Case IH. I personally have worked in agriculture my entire career and coming from a family farm, this campaign is as much of a story of farming, the challenges, and triumphs, as it is about Case IH and the work we do.

“Case IH is over 175 years old, and we continue to innovate and drive our grower’s productivity goals every day. The road in agriculture isn’t always smooth but one thing both Case IH and our farmers are absolute champions at is adapting to the challenges. I’m very proud of the platform, the images and the people are real, and they represent real Australian Agriculture. A huge thank you to all of our farmers involved in the campaign.”

Credits:

Client: Case IH

Agency: Leo Burnett Australia

Production House: Flint

Post Production: The Hive

Sound Design: Squeak E. Clean Studios

