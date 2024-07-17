Cartology Partners With CommBank iQ To Dive Deeper On Non-FMCG Customer Insights

Marketing

Cartology has formed a strategic partnership with CommBank iQ, strengthening its non-FMCG campaign targeting and measurement solution across retail out of home.

The new partnership will enable clients to target high value, non-FMCG audiences at scale across over 3,300 screens in Cartology’s Retail out of home network. These categories include health insurance, total travel and accommodation, luxury boutiques and more.

CommBank iQ, a joint venture between Commonwealth Bank and Quantium, uses deidentified payment data from approximately 7 million Australians, or approximately 30% of all spending, to understand spending trends. This provides brands with actual and timely insight into the purchasing behaviour of Australians across over 100 segments.

Cartology, together with the smarts of CommBank iQ, enables agencies to refine targeting at a category level across over 540 shopping centres nationally, while accurately measuring sales impact across non-FMCG categories.

“Marketers need advertising solutions that make their investment work smarter to reach the right customers. With the addition of CommBank iQ to our existing targeting and insights capabilities, we can meet marketers with a customer-led solution that drives greater effectiveness and minimal media wastage,” said Cartology’s Steve Geelan. “For example, through our new partnership, we can now help an activewear brand understand where their target audience has purchased in the last 12 months and at a shopping centre level, target their retail out of home campaign to those centres”.

“The partnership with CommBankiQ enables our clients to deeply understand non-FMCG customer behaviour to inform media planning, buying and placement strategies alongside campaign effectiveness through measurement and reporting”.

“CommBank iQ is excited to partner with Cartology to better target and measure the impact of retail out of home. Through Quantium, we have been with Cartology since launch and we are excited to use our CommBank iQ insights to further expand their data offering beyond FMCG,” said CommBank iQ’s head of media Liam Watts.

The announcement comes after Cartology went live with its Vicinity Network rollout in late May, which will see over 1,000 screens join its retail out-of-home portfolio.

