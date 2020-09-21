Woolworths’ Cartology Brings New Digital Screens To Dan Murphy’s Stores

Woolworths’ Cartology Brings New Digital Screens To Dan Murphy’s Stores
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Cartology – Woolworths Group’s retail media business – is rolling out a new network of 228 digital screens at the entry of Dan Murphy’s stores nationwide.

The screens will offer drinks brands a highly visible, immediate channel to engage with shoppers at a valuable
moment to inspire purchase decisions.

These build on Cartology’s 975-strong network of screens already positioned at the entrance to Woolworths
supermarkets.

Cartology’s managing director Mike Tyquin [feature image] said: “With the introduction of our Dan Murphy’s screen network, we have a unique opportunity to reach 9.3 million customers.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to give drinks brands a direct path to inform and impact our highly engaged Dan
Murphy’s customers, at a moment when they’re looking for inspiration.”

Diageo is one of the first advertising partners to promote their drinks brands on the new screens. Diageo’s Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Oughton said: “We are excited to be one of the first advertising partners across the digital screen network and work with Cartology to drive shopper impact across our brand portfolio.”

Cartology launched its digital screen network across all Woolworths supermarkets last September, and has
already seen the potential of its highly visible digital screen model to drive sales outcomes.

Mr Tyquin added: “We’re looking to replicate the successful model we’ve established across Woolworths stores
to achieve significant campaign results for our drinks partners, as we have already for many of our supermarket
brands .”

A new digital screen will be installed at the front of 228 Dan Murphy’s over the coming months, with the final
rollout to be completed in Victoria as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

As the retail media business continues to expand, Cartology will also be launching an agency offering in
November, in addition to its current brand partnerships.

The move will provide media agencies and their client brands access to market-leading data, digital and
eCommerce assets across Cartology’s omni channel offering, including its digital screen networks, in-store
POS, Cartology’s Promoted Products and Woolworths Fresh Magazine.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Cartology Woolworths

Latest News

Toluna Snares Sej Patel As New Head Of Business For Australia And New Zealand
  • Media

Toluna Snares Sej Patel As New Head Of Business For Australia And New Zealand

Customer intelligence platform Toluna has appointed consumer intelligence veteran Sej Patel to the role of Head of Business for Australia and New Zealand. With over 20 years’ experience in consumer intelligence and data analytics, Patel will be responsible for continuing to drive Toluna’s rapid growth across both Australia and New Zealand. Having kickstarted his career in the […]