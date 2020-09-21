Woolworths’ Cartology Brings New Digital Screens To Dan Murphy’s Stores
Cartology – Woolworths Group’s retail media business – is rolling out a new network of 228 digital screens at the entry of Dan Murphy’s stores nationwide.
The screens will offer drinks brands a highly visible, immediate channel to engage with shoppers at a valuable
moment to inspire purchase decisions.
These build on Cartology’s 975-strong network of screens already positioned at the entrance to Woolworths
supermarkets.
Cartology’s managing director Mike Tyquin [feature image] said: “With the introduction of our Dan Murphy’s screen network, we have a unique opportunity to reach 9.3 million customers.
“It’s an exciting opportunity to give drinks brands a direct path to inform and impact our highly engaged Dan
Murphy’s customers, at a moment when they’re looking for inspiration.”
Diageo is one of the first advertising partners to promote their drinks brands on the new screens. Diageo’s Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Oughton said: “We are excited to be one of the first advertising partners across the digital screen network and work with Cartology to drive shopper impact across our brand portfolio.”
Cartology launched its digital screen network across all Woolworths supermarkets last September, and has
already seen the potential of its highly visible digital screen model to drive sales outcomes.
Mr Tyquin added: “We’re looking to replicate the successful model we’ve established across Woolworths stores
to achieve significant campaign results for our drinks partners, as we have already for many of our supermarket
brands .”
A new digital screen will be installed at the front of 228 Dan Murphy’s over the coming months, with the final
rollout to be completed in Victoria as COVID-19 restrictions ease.
As the retail media business continues to expand, Cartology will also be launching an agency offering in
November, in addition to its current brand partnerships.
The move will provide media agencies and their client brands access to market-leading data, digital and
eCommerce assets across Cartology’s omni channel offering, including its digital screen networks, in-store
POS, Cartology’s Promoted Products and Woolworths Fresh Magazine.
Please login with linkedin to commentCartology Woolworths
Latest News
Nike Profiles Local Melbourne Youth Soccer Club In New Film Series
Often think B&T gives WAY too much space to Nike commercials? Confirm it as given fact with this new local Aussie spot.
TikTok Launches First Local Brand Campaign Via Akcelo
TikTok isn't just for eight-year-old girls obsessed by pink unicorns says the brand's first-ever Australian campaign.
Apple Exposes Snooping Apps In Latest iPhone Update
Privacy continues to be the buzzword for the big tech giants. For the rest of us it's pandemic, pangolin and face-mask.
Toluna Snares Sej Patel As New Head Of Business For Australia And New Zealand
Customer intelligence platform Toluna has appointed consumer intelligence veteran Sej Patel to the role of Head of Business for Australia and New Zealand. With over 20 years’ experience in consumer intelligence and data analytics, Patel will be responsible for continuing to drive Toluna’s rapid growth across both Australia and New Zealand. Having kickstarted his career in the […]
GroupM Agencies Partner With Adgile Media To Deliver Real-Time TV Measurement
GroupM take delivery of real-time TV measurement capabilities. But not before first scrunching the bubble-wrap covering.
Juliette Taylor Joins creativeXpeople
CeativeXpeople kinda sounds like a hip-hop troupe that didn't make it past round one of a TV talent show, but it's not.
Journalist Files Harassment Complaint Against YouTuber Friendlyjordies
It's a fine line between a prank & trip to the local magistrates court. As YouTuber Jordan Shanks is about to discover.
The Works Creates Giant Black $wan To Launch Containers For Change In WA
The Works has made a giant swan out of plastic bottles, which should burn for months if it accidentally caught fire.
Sunday TV Wrap: The ABC’s Murdoch Family Doco Pulls 548,000
As there'd been no injunctions or defamation threats, last night's Murdoch family doco was always destined to be lame.
Ricci Meldrum Named TBWA\Melbourne Managing Director
Not even being able to leave the house proving absolutely no impediment to TBWA\Melbourne announcing new MD today.
“Duty Of Care” TV Networks Warned Over The Psychological Damage Of Reality TV Shows
Report shows that people who appear on reality TV shows are often unhinged. The only reason we watch, really.
“We Are Here To Stay!” TikTok Avoids US Ban
Xi Jinping adds extra layer of Grecian 2000 to imposing hair helmet, as western imperialist dogs fail to ban TikTok.
Crunching The Numbers: The Data Skills That Matter For Marketers
New ADMA research finds modern marketing is so much more than drinking seven bottles of pinot at a boozy client lunch.
Tonic Health Media Rebrands To Tonic Media Network
With any rebrand you can play it safe or go bonkers crazy. You'd have to say Tonic's gone for the safe option with this.
“Hurtful & Untrue!” Miranda Devine Tweets Apology Ahead Of Quaden Bayles Defamation
Miranda Devine joins Daniel Andrews, Arthur Fonzarelli & Cher's 'If I Could Turn Back Time' in rare apology admission.
“Vulgar & Depraved!” Naked Adults Appear On Kids’ TV Show To Promote Body Positivity
B&T does warn this article contains various droopy, dangly & saggy bits. Think nudist-camp-meets-SBS-late-night-movie.
Eyewear Retailer Oscar Wylee Fined $3.5 Million For Falsifying Charity Claims
The ACCC fines eyewear retailer Oscar Wylee an eyewatering $3.5 million. You'd have to say it didn't see that coming.
72andSunny Sydney Wins Sendle’s Creative
There's a staff rendition of "grey skies are going to clear up, put on a happy face" over at 72andSunny with latest win.
Mumbrella Bows To Industry Pressure & Switches Off Comments
B&T now left with few options to be anonymously trolled by total deadshits following cessation of Mumbrella commentary.
Visit Victoria Launches “Click For Vic” Via SIRAP
First large piece of campaign work that SIRAP have created for Visit Victoria (TVC, outdoor, print)
Madame Tussauds Launches Sydney TikTok Challenge
Madame Tussauds is a wonderful place to admire lifelike wax dummies. Or, most programmatic conferences.
Australian Formula 1 Sensation Daniel Ricciardo Joins Optus In Fresh Partnership
Daniel Ricciardo is the undisputed nice-guy of Australian sport. Although Adam Gilchrist could possibly dispute that.
Bankwest Unveils New Logo And Brand Identity Via WPP’s UNION
Bankwest unveils new brand identity that sadly doesn't say the Banking Royal Commission sent most of our board to gaol.
Lady Gaga Sings Her Way Through Glorious New Valentino Perfume Ad
There are no bigger Gaga fans than the B&T office. As was evident by our editor's hairbush rendition of this earlier.
“I Don’t Like That”: Trump Questions Proposed TikTok-Oracle Partnership
Consider this: if Trump were to lose the election, where will journalists get their daily dose of madness from?
80s Crooner Michael Bolton Sings Of His Love Of Mac & Cheese In Oddball New Spot
Were you slightly scarred by your parent's album collection when you were a kid? Bring back the repressed memories here.
Heinz Kicks Goals With Collingwood Partnership
Heinz has teamed-up with the most hated sporting club in the country. Yes, someone in marketing thought this had legs.
Aussie & Kiwi Icons Revisit Childhood In Nostalgic LEGO Super Mario Collab
It's often said there's no pain quite like treading on LEGO. Still, B&T's recent staff firewalk put pay to that idea.
2020’s Defining Moment? Pensioner Mistakes Slushie Machine For Hand Sanitiser!
Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any stranger, it just keeps jumping up and surprising you, doesn't it?
Thursday TV Wrap: Bachelor & Gogglebox Enjoy A Bump, But Nine Gets Gold
Yet again, B&T's condensed 122 hours of last night's TV into a two-minute read. It's very similar to the Hadron Collider