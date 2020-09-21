Woolworths’ Cartology Brings New Digital Screens To Dan Murphy’s Stores

Cartology – Woolworths Group’s retail media business – is rolling out a new network of 228 digital screens at the entry of Dan Murphy’s stores nationwide.

The screens will offer drinks brands a highly visible, immediate channel to engage with shoppers at a valuable

moment to inspire purchase decisions.

These build on Cartology’s 975-strong network of screens already positioned at the entrance to Woolworths

supermarkets.

Cartology’s managing director Mike Tyquin [feature image] said: “With the introduction of our Dan Murphy’s screen network, we have a unique opportunity to reach 9.3 million customers.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to give drinks brands a direct path to inform and impact our highly engaged Dan

Murphy’s customers, at a moment when they’re looking for inspiration.”

Diageo is one of the first advertising partners to promote their drinks brands on the new screens. Diageo’s Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Oughton said: “We are excited to be one of the first advertising partners across the digital screen network and work with Cartology to drive shopper impact across our brand portfolio.”

Cartology launched its digital screen network across all Woolworths supermarkets last September, and has

already seen the potential of its highly visible digital screen model to drive sales outcomes.

Mr Tyquin added: “We’re looking to replicate the successful model we’ve established across Woolworths stores

to achieve significant campaign results for our drinks partners, as we have already for many of our supermarket

brands .”

A new digital screen will be installed at the front of 228 Dan Murphy’s over the coming months, with the final

rollout to be completed in Victoria as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

As the retail media business continues to expand, Cartology will also be launching an agency offering in

November, in addition to its current brand partnerships.

The move will provide media agencies and their client brands access to market-leading data, digital and

eCommerce assets across Cartology’s omni channel offering, including its digital screen networks, in-store

POS, Cartology’s Promoted Products and Woolworths Fresh Magazine.