Cartology Appoints Media Tonic For Retail Out Of Home Representation Across WA & SA Agency Partners

Media Tonic, co-founded by Perth media sales veteran, Mark Treasure, will exclusively represent Cartology’s Retail Out of Home network across Western Australian and South Australian partners from 14 October.

Mark Treasure and the team at Media Tonic bring a wealth of experience in Out of Home, with over 18 years experience as a leading media sales representation business. Through the partnership, Media Tonic will unlock the scale of Cartology’s customer-led network of over 3,400 screens nationally for Western Australian and South Australian partners.

The partnership will also see Nova Entertainment’s Luke Driscoll join the Media Tonic team in mid-October, as the Cartology lead across WA and SA with Sonya Llewellyn providing further support in the SA market.

Cartology’s Tony Prentice, director of client partnerships and sales said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Media Tonic and bring their deep expertise of the market into the business. We’ve grown significantly in the Retail Out of Home space and the appointment of Media Tonic enables us to deepen our relationships, with breadth across the market.”

“We welcomed Vicinity into our portfolio earlier this year, growing our Retail Out of Home proposition and as we partner with Media Tonic, the WA and SA markets can expect deeper relationships, deeper customer insights and greater impact as our insight-led capabilities take a front seat for FMCG and non-FMCG brands.”

“Furthermore, we extend a sincere thanks to Phil Dada at Network Media for his support and contribution to our business over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Media Tonic co-founder and Managing Director Mark Treasure shares his enthusiasm surrounding the partnership and said: “Cartology is creating momentum in the market and now more than ever, can meet a challenging ad market with true customer-led solutions. With the team, we’re really looking forward to going deeper on customer insights and giving brands customer-led solutions with impact.”