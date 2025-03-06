Carsales Brings Swans & Storm Together In New ‘Pay Through Carsales’ Ad Via Two Tractors

Carsales has used its sponsorship of the Sydney Swans AFL team and the NRL’s Melbourne Storm to show off the simplicity of paying for a car through Carsales, via creative and production company Two Tractors.

In a mock interview, the Swans’ Isaac Heeney, Errol Gulden, and Nick Blakey alongside Storm’s Bronson Garlick, Tyran Wishart, and Jack Howarth, drop classic footy clichés and trade playful jabs about their respective codes before revealing that the real game-changer was pay through carsales(!).

Paul Barlow, carsales Managing Director, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the stars of both AFL and NRL together in the same campaign – something we haven’t seen done before across our industry. This is a fun and engaging way to highlight how buying and selling a car is quicker, easier, and more secure through carsales. Pay through carsales changes the game by minimising the friction of online transactions. We’ve seen strong adoption of this solution, and we’re thrilled to have the Swans and Storm bring this message to life in such an entertaining way.”

Launched to simplify online vehicle transactions, pay through carsales streamlines the process and features verified IDs, secure customer-controlled funds and faster payments to increase trust and confidence among buyers and sellers. Since launching just four months ago, over $30 million in payments2 has already been processed, demonstrating the growing popularity and consumer trust in the solution and platform.

The ads will run across in-stadium big screens, social media, and digital channels, to AFL and NRL fans alike as both teams kick off their seasons this weekend.