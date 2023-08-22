carsales Announced The Naming Rights Partner Of The Melbourne EV Show 2023

carsales has today announced it will be the naming rights partner of the inaugural Melbourne EV Show 2023.

Partnering with ABF Group, carsales will present the first national EV show in fifteen years. The carsales Melbourne EV Show 2023 is a one-stop shop for everything EV and will deliver consumers the chance to explore a comprehensive showcase of electric vehicles. This includes plug-in hybrids, ebikes, e-scooters, charging options and accessories as well as the first hybrid McLaren. As Australia’s #1 for cars, the partnership builds on carsales’ leading automotive expertise and passion for educating consumers on all things EVs.

In addition to naming sponsor for the three-day event, carsales will be presenting the EV Live Theatre– featuring the hosts of its highly successful Watts Under the Bonnet: The Electric Vehicle podcast – Greg Rust and carsales consumer editor, Nadine Armstrong. The podcast series allows listeners to stay in the know about the hottest releases, put their minds at ease as common EV myths are busted, and hear from people who have swapped the bowser for the battery.

Electric vehicles offer significant environmental advantages due to their lower running costs and advanced technologies. carsales is playing a key role in guiding Aussies through the journey to electric. In the past 12 months, carsales saw a YoY increase of 8.2 per cent in electric car searches online, and the Electric Vehicle Council’s yearly recap recorded 83,000 registered electric vehicles in Australia.

The growing popularity of EVs in Australia demonstrates the importance of providing event-goers with a 360-degree view of this fast-charged space. “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership as naming rights partner with the 2023 Melbourne EV Show,” said carsales managing director, Paul Barlow.

“With carsales’ expertise, we have a responsibility to provide consumers with the information they need to understand electric vehicles, the role EVs can play in their lives, relative benefits and potential challenges.

“Our recent carsales onsite survey found 42 per cent of respondents have considered purchasing an electric vehicle and around 24 per cent say they believe they’ll be driving an EV by 2030. People are considering electric vehicles however there are still a number of unanswered questions and uncertainties – we look forward to shedding insight at the event next month,” continued Barlow.

Up 56 per cent YoY, there has been considerable growth in electric car models available in Australia – with 91 models currently available (148 variants) – and some exciting new models set to be launched at the event.

“We couldn’t have a better naming sponsor in carsales as we present the first national EV auto show in Melbourne,” said Ray Evans, CEO, ABF Group.

“The event promises to bring some exciting features including several new EV’s launching at the event, new products never before seen in Australia, and the impressive Formula E race car. We are looking forward to reimagining the EV show with modern eyes and welcoming tens of thousands of EV enthusiasts across the weekend,” continued Evans. The 2023 carsales Melbourne EV Show will take place between 22 – 24 September at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, with exhibitors including Polestar, Haval, Audi, Hyundai McLaren, FONZ, and more – tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

