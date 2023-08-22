carsales Announced The Naming Rights Partner Of The Melbourne EV Show 2023
carsales has today announced it will be the naming rights partner of the inaugural Melbourne EV Show 2023.
Partnering with ABF Group, carsales will present the first national EV show in fifteen years. The carsales Melbourne EV Show 2023 is a one-stop shop for everything EV and will deliver consumers the chance to explore a comprehensive showcase of electric vehicles. This includes plug-in hybrids, ebikes, e-scooters, charging options and accessories as well as the first hybrid McLaren. As Australia’s #1 for cars, the partnership builds on carsales’ leading automotive expertise and passion for educating consumers on all things EVs.
In addition to naming sponsor for the three-day event, carsales will be presenting the EV Live Theatre– featuring the hosts of its highly successful Watts Under the Bonnet: The Electric Vehicle podcast – Greg Rust and carsales consumer editor, Nadine Armstrong. The podcast series allows listeners to stay in the know about the hottest releases, put their minds at ease as common EV myths are busted, and hear from people who have swapped the bowser for the battery.
Electric vehicles offer significant environmental advantages due to their lower running costs and advanced technologies. carsales is playing a key role in guiding Aussies through the journey to electric. In the past 12 months, carsales saw a YoY increase of 8.2 per cent in electric car searches online, and the Electric Vehicle Council’s yearly recap recorded 83,000 registered electric vehicles in Australia.
The growing popularity of EVs in Australia demonstrates the importance of providing event-goers with a 360-degree view of this fast-charged space. “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership as naming rights partner with the 2023 Melbourne EV Show,” said carsales managing director, Paul Barlow.
“With carsales’ expertise, we have a responsibility to provide consumers with the information they need to understand electric vehicles, the role EVs can play in their lives, relative benefits and potential challenges.
“Our recent carsales onsite survey found 42 per cent of respondents have considered purchasing an electric vehicle and around 24 per cent say they believe they’ll be driving an EV by 2030. People are considering electric vehicles however there are still a number of unanswered questions and uncertainties – we look forward to shedding insight at the event next month,” continued Barlow.
Up 56 per cent YoY, there has been considerable growth in electric car models available in Australia – with 91 models currently available (148 variants) – and some exciting new models set to be launched at the event.
“We couldn’t have a better naming sponsor in carsales as we present the first national EV auto show in Melbourne,” said Ray Evans, CEO, ABF Group.
“The event promises to bring some exciting features including several new EV’s launching at the event, new products never before seen in Australia, and the impressive Formula E race car. We are looking forward to reimagining the EV show with modern eyes and welcoming tens of thousands of EV enthusiasts across the weekend,” continued Evans. The 2023 carsales Melbourne EV Show will take place between 22 – 24 September at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, with exhibitors including Polestar, Haval, Audi, Hyundai McLaren, FONZ, and more – tickets are available from Ticketmaster.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
PR Expert Katy Denis Launches Thought Leadership Package Illustris
Specialist agency PR expert Katy Denis is launching a standalone, bespoke thought leadership package for advertising and marketing industry leaders and experts, through her company Extollo called Illustris. Designed specifically to help agencies stand out from their competitors in the hunt for new business, this offering aims to elevate agencies in the new business game […]
RCJ Group Acquires Brand Asia To Strengthen Its Footprint In Asia Pacific
RCJ Group has expanded its footprint in Asia Pacific with the acquisition of Brand Asia, a full-service marketing agency that connects brands with audiences across China, Southeast Asia, and Asian communities in Australia. The addition of Brand Asia also complements RCJ Group’s existing membership of ICOM (Independent Marketing Communications Network) which provides access to global […]
Jaywing Wins Online Language Learning Preply’s Digital PR Across ANZ
Global online language learning platform, Preply, has appointed Jaywing to lead digital PR to grow search engine optimisation performance across Australia and New Zealand. Data, creative and performance marketing agency Jaywing won the business following a competitive pitch and will drive Preply’s SEO strategy using digital PR to strengthen domain authority, optimise content and enhance […]
LiSTNR Continues The Luke And Sassy Scott Podcast
After an amazing limited series of Luke and Sassy Scott, the podcast has proven a smash hit and will continue as an ongoing weekly title with LiSTNR, Australia’s largest podcast sales representation network. It seems Melbourne brothers Luke and Scott O’Halloran can’t put a foot wrong and world domination may be just around the corner. […]
Patties Foods Appoints TBWA\Melbourne & United As Its Full-Service Agency
Patties Foods, frozen food and ready meals manufacturer, has appointed TBWA\Melbourne as its integrated full-service agency. Under this new partnership, TBWA\Melbourne will be responsible for handling all creative output – a remit spanning advertising, packaging and social, across Patties Foods’ portfolio of fourteen brands including the iconic Four’N Twenty. Housed within TBWA and already servicing […]
M&C Saatchi Named As Headline Sponsor For The Australian Women’s Film Festival
M&C Saatchi Group has announced its headline sponsorship of the Australian Women’s Film Festival (AWFF). With a commitment to supporting, empowering, and celebrating female storytellers, AWFF has emerged as a beacon of change in the film industry. The festival serves as a platform created by women, for women, offering them the opportunity to showcase their […]
Lifestyle Brand Quad Lock Appoints Ben Goss As CMO
Active lifestyle brand and smartphone mount company Quad Lock has appointed Ben Goss as chief marketing officer as it continues to scale globally.
Aussie Brokerage Platform Stake Appoints Sling & Stone For PR Duties
Stake, the Australian brokerage platform, has appointed Sling & Stone as its PR agency of record in Australia, following a competitive pitch process.
Ignite Talks Return To Sydney This September
Ignite Talks Sydney, the one-of-a-kind event featuring a series of dynamic and fast-paced presentations, is set to return to the Oxford Art Factory on 19 September 2023. On hiatus since Covid, Ignite Talks Sydney’s welcome return reconnects the city’s after work audiences with creative and passionate speakers who share their ideas, stories, and expertise in […]
How Measurement Can Help FMCG Brands Unlock The Power Of First-Party Data
In this guest post, Christopher Blok (lead image), director of partnerships, Unpacked by Flybuys, says BVOD, SVOD and FTA now offers a boggling array of content. So how, he asks, can brands deliver on closed loop measurement? The Connected TV (CTV) and Broadcast Video on Demand (BVOD) market in Australia has changed dramatically and experienced […]
Lachlan Murdoch Pays $1.3m To Cover Crikey Legal Fees After Defamation Battle
Lachlan digs for loose change in the Rollers' ashtray, stumping $1.3 million for Crickey's legal tab.
Snapchat Is Encouraging Australians To Vote With New Referendum Campaign
Snap Inc. encourages young Australians to vote in the upcoming referendum, in a new partnership with the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC). The referendum campaign is now live on Snapchat and includes immersive in-app experiences to learn more and encourage its community to share with friends and family. Using the power of augmented reality, an educational […]
Ex-MediaCom Boss Willie Pang Returns To Adland As GM Of Amazon Ads
Former agency CEO & noted long-luncher, Willie Pang, returns to adland. B&T a willing participant of said boozy affairs.
SOCIETY Welcomes Blooms The Chemist To Its Roster
Today, creative communications agency, SOCIETY, announces its continued growth, adding Blooms The Chemist. Founder and CEO of SOCIETY, Dena Vassallo, is thrilled with the inclusion of such a well-known Australian brand underpinning continued business growth; “We are so excited to introduce Blooms The Chemist to our SOCIETY. We’re excited to start working with the team […]
Ita Buttrose Will Not Seek Second Term As ABC Chair
The fabulous Ita calls time on her ABC chairing role, as Alan waits by the phone in his embodied red satin kimono.
Monday TV Ratings: The Voice Helps Seven To A Win
If anyone's suffering a massive World Cup hangover, arguably no one's head is pounding like Channel Seven's.
News.com.au Is Australia’s Number One News Site, Again
News.com.au remains Australia's top read news site. This is no reflection on Australia's literacy levels, however.
Samsung Pens Exclusive Deal With JCDecaux For Its Hero Broadway & George Sydney Site
Samsung and JCDecaux ink exclusive outdoor Sydney deal. Apple now plotting swift and immediate retaliatory response.
Cost Of Living & Barbenheimer Drive Australia Online Audiences: Ipsos Iris Data
The Ipsos Iris data is in and it makes for a rollicking read. Even more so if read on a ship's deck in a cyclone.
Hardie Grant Media Launches Content Agency Heads & Tales, Names Clare Brundle As MD
Hardie Grant Media, a leading independent marketing network, has announced the launch of Heads & Tales Content Agency as an ad
MYOB Goes In-House To Partner With Dance Music Act Peking Duk To Spark Business Belief
Business management platform amps up cool creds with Peking Duk. If, that is, business management platforms can be cool.
Matt Batten Joins Five By Five As New ECD
The question here is, do Five By Five staff high five each other? Or, is there a more secretive, Masons-like greeting?
Are Media Boasts 5.9 Million Monthly Readers
Mag publisher Are Media posts some impressive numbers. Strangely not translating into the renewed popularity of scones.
Lifeline Appoints TG As Creative Partner To Help Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide
Appointed to drive the creative strategy behind an upcoming global suicide prevention campaign, Topham Guerin Australia will be supporting Lifeline International in ensuring that their message is effectively reaching target audiences.
Yes, Dude Wipes Are Actually A Thing & There’s Even These Ridiculous Ads To Prove It
Do you suffer from PPP or public poo phobia? Take your neurosis towards public ammenities 'next level' with Dude Wipes.
Year13 Study Finds That Gen Z Are Lonely, Tired & Anxious
New study finds Gen Zs are lonely, tired and anxious. Could it be that it's because their music is rubbish?
ADIA Is Calling For Nominations For Its JVS Research Industry Leadership Award
The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) is calling for nominations for its Jayne Van Souwe (JVS) Research Industry Leadership Award. All research, data, and insights industry leaders (ADIA members and non-members) are eligible for nomination. The award is presented biennially to an individual who has significantly contributed to the growth, promotion or advancement of […]
Boomtown Unveils Its “Untapped & Uncapped” Campaign Featuring Top CMOs
Regionals aren't just for holidaying in & making jokes about the locals, as the excellent Boomtown initiative proves.
Twitter’s Name Change Causes App Downloads To Plummet
Elon's X woes continue apace. Which begs the question - are his underlings too shitscared to say anything to the boss?
shEqual Launches Advertising Podcast Hosted By Sarah Davidson With Guests Including Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw
shEqual and Women’s Health Victoria, have announced the upcoming launch of their podcast series, “Make it shEqual: Empowering Advertising to Get Equal.” Based on ground-breaking research conducted by Kantar (commissioned by Women’s Health Victoria), the podcast aims to shed light on the significance of progressive, genuine, and authentic advertising that resonates with audiences and drives […]
Vodafone & Live Nation Team Up To Give Fans Exclusive Gig Access
Vodafone has partnered with Live Nation and its joint venture partner Secret Sounds, in a new partnership to give customers presale access to huge gigs in Australia. First up through the partnership, Vodafone customers will get exclusive presale access for tickets to see The Weeknd touring Australia in November 2023. More local and international superstar […]
Gourmet Traveller Announces Winners Of The Annual Restaurant Awards
Gourmet Traveller announces the winners of restaurants whose wine lists too often need a second mortgage alone.
You Can Now Hijack The Cookies Of Climate Change Deniers Via New Work From Clems
The question remains, who's worse to get stuck next to at parties - the climate deniers, COVID deniers or the vegans?
TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Appoint Cal Guyll As Social And Content Strategy Director
TBWA\Sydney's social and content team making room for Cal Guyll's impressive Darths Vader & Moore action figurines.
Spark’s Frank Curcio Jumps To CHEP Media As Its New Head Of Product
Frank Curcio set to deliver "best-in-class planning product". Not to give Frank anymore pressure on his first day.
Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media
Did you miss out on the Metcash pitch? Well, just be thankful you didn't waste all that money on ritzy client lunches.