Carrie’s Bickmore’s Big 5 Marathon Mission Raises Over $1.1 Million

Carrie’s Beanies 4 Brain Cancer (CB4BC) is celebrating its biggest ever event fundraiser, hitting over $1.1 million raised from generous donations from everyday Aussies. Carrie Bickmore and a select group of friends impacted by brain cancer, took on the Big 5 Marathon in South Africa which is regarded as one of the toughest marathon courses in the world.

The Big 5 Marathon runs through an African wildlife park in amongst the Big 5 animals including lions, elephants and rhinos, with the start delayed by 30 minutes due to elephants blocking an area of the course. People joining Carrie on the run and supporting with their own fundraising campaigns included Olivia Molly Rogers, Trent and Brooke Cotchin, Tommy Little, Ellidy Pullin, Laura Enever, Elliot Garnaut, Rotem Rotenberg, Sam Wood, Isaac Smith, Gemma O’Neill, Merrick Watts, Nedd Brockmann, Jessica and Kelly Power and The Brain Cancer Centre CEO Sam McGuane.

The $1.1m raised will go to support the game changing brain cancer research through The Brain Cancer Centre, and adds to the over $25 million already raised by CB4BC for crucial support.

Also supporting CB4BC was major partner La Roche Posay who helped protect the team from the intense sun in Africa, in addition to making a significant donation. PUMA also backed Carrie’s team with a donation and ensuring the team was kitted out to take on this enormous challenge.

“I’m so proud of all the team that came to Africa and did the Big 5 Marathon. It was an incredible effort not just with the run, but also with their commitment to training and amazing fundraising blew us away. We all did it pretty tough in the run due to the extreme conditions but it’s nowhere near as tough as what brain cancer patients and their families have to go through. Supporting them is what helped us all get across the finish line. We’re so grateful to every single person who donated. The funds are an incredible boost for our brilliant researchers at The Brain Cancer Centre,” said Bickmore.

“I’d like to thank all our Team CB4BC runners and make a special shout out to our major partner La Roche Posay for getting behind us, and to PUMA for kitting us out for the run”.

Supporting the CB4BC team was Bursty Company who came on board to help promote the event and capture and share content across the campaign. Content from the Big 5 activity has had more than 5 million organic views and counting.