“Care For Their Cats In Meaningful Ways All Year Round”: Pet Care Brand Breeder’s Choice Unveils The ‘Cosy Cat Project’

Sustainable pet care brand Breeder’s Choice unveil the ‘Cosy Cat Project’, a seasonal content campaign designed to educate and engage cat owners across Australia.

Running throughout June and July, the ‘Cosy Cat Project’ presented by Breeder’s Choice delivers a coordinated content stream across earned, owned and social media, aiming to position Breeder’s Choice as the trusted partner in feline winter wellbeing.

The campaign features expert insights from Dr Claire Jenkins, Breeder’s Choice Vet ambassador and founder of VetChat, with a focus on practical, preventative care for indoor cats.

“We created the Cosy Cat Project to add real value for pet owners, with content that’s grounded in vet expertise and delivered in ways that are engaging, seasonal and relevant,” states Steve Adams, managing director of Breeder’s Choice.

“It’s part of our commitment to go beyond product, helping our customers care for their cats in meaningful ways all year round.”

Each week, the campaign will explore a different winter health theme, from managing indoor weight gain and supporting skin and coat health in heated homes to caring for senior cats with stiff joints and adjusting diets in cold weather.

The ‘Cosy Cat Project’ is structured to drive both consumer engagement and category visibility. Weekly releases authored by Dr Jenkins will be supported by blog content, social storytelling, digital influencer activity and integrated product messaging across key platforms. With content designed to be informative, shareable and grounded in expert authority, the campaign also aims to build brand trust and drive awareness of Breeder’s Choice’s broader sustainable offering.

“Winter is a key opportunity for brands to deepen relationships with pet owners,” continues Adams. “This campaign helps us connect more meaningfully with our audience, while reinforcing the quality and purpose that define Breeder’s Choice.”

The ‘Cosy Cat Project’, presented by Breeder’s Choice, will also spotlight key products across the Breeder’s Choice range, including their signature 99 per cent recycled paper litter and their growing range of all-natural, protein-rich cat treats.