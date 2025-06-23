AdvertisingNewsletter

Carat & The South Australian Tourism Commission Continue Their partnership With ‘The Simple Pleasures Guide To Winter

Carat South Australia, a dentsu company, has extended its media partnership with the South Australian Tourism Commission for a fourth consecutive year. The agency has partnered with the tourism body to help stimulate travel during the typically slower, colder season from mid-May to August.

‘The Simple Pleasures Guide to Winter’, developed by Frame Creative, showcases a range of intimate experiences that come to life in the cooler season. Adventures of many colours, creatures of another variety, events designed specifically to celebrate longer nights, and flavours that only flourish during winter months.

Carat SA delivered the media component of the campaign, with a strong focus on digital media channels. Carat’s strategy strikes a considered balance — maintaining momentum for brand,
whilst seamlessly integrating a targeted seasonal activation, which focuses on high-intent traveler’s, who have shown interest in South Australian experiences. This approach is designed to deliver resonance based on digital behaviours to drive meaningful results throughout the season.

The Winter-specific creative aligns to four key pillars — Creatures, Flavours, Outings and Stays — and is activated through a channel mix optimised for both relevancy and performance. To accommodate this, Carat has developed a tailored phasing and budget management solution, to cater to the intra and interstate demand.

Adele Gibb, Carat SA Managing Director, said: “Tourism is one of South Australia’s most vital economic drivers, supporting jobs, local businesses and the vibrancy of our state. It is also a
category where Carat Adelaide brings deep expertise and a strong history of delivering meaningful results. Our continued partnership with the South Australian Tourism Commission reflects a shared commitment to innovative, people-first thinking and a pioneering approach to media. This is one of the most exciting and rewarding accounts in the market, and we’re proud to keep evolving how we connect audiences with the very best of South Australia.”

Erik de Roos, Chief Marketing Officer at the South Australian Tourism Commission, said: “We have loved working with Carat SA to shine a spotlight on South Australia’s incredible tourism offering and new brand platform. Carat shares our passion for South Australia and dedication to creating impactful campaigns that truly grab attention. We’re excited to continue this wonderful partnership”.

