Carat SA Celebrates Discovery Resorts Kings Canyon In New Campaign

Carat South Australia in partnership with Easton Media Services and Parable Productions is showcasing the iconic Red Centre journeys on the path to Discovery Resorts Kings Canyon as part of a new campaign designed to attract tourists to the destination. Watch it HERE.

Through a media integration with What’s Up Down Under, which airs on Network 10 and 10Bold, the campaign highlights not just the many experiences at Discovery Resorts Kings Canyon, but also those on the journey there, encouraging travellers to stay and explore.

The four episodes feature the two distinct travel journeys of Tania Kernaghan and Macca, with both culminating at the Light Towers at Discovery Resorts Kings Canyon, an immersive sound and light experience by world-renowned artist Bruce Munro.

Adele Gibb, Carat South Australia managing director, said: “The barrier of travel was at the forefront of the team’s mind in developing an integration idea, and although the Light Towers is spectacular, their focus was showing the ease and value of getting to Kings Canyon.

“At Carat, and more broadly at denstu, we fundamentally believe in creating success that is good for businesses and good for society and this work demonstrates that in action as it seeks to boost regional tourism during tough economic times whilst also increasing accommodation bookings for Discovery Resorts Kings Canyon. This work is a celebration of the many facets of Australian tourism and is a strong reminder for Australians to get out and explore their own big backyard.”

Lahnee White, Discovery Parks Resorts chief marketing officer, said: “The Red Centre is a bucket-list destination and Kings Canyon should be on everyone’s list as a must-see part of the region.

“We want to make sure everyone knows just how accessible Kings Canyon is and all the incredible experiences that can be had along the way.

“What better way to do that than have two trusted off-roaders talk to their followers and discuss the highlights of their journey and all the incredible experiences they have along the journey to Discovery Resorts Kings Canyon – including their visits to Discovery Parks along the way.”

Tania Kernaghan’s journey includes her flying to the NT and staying at Discovery Parks Alice Springs, before driving via one of the world’s oldest landscapes in the West MacDonnell Ranges and stopping at Discovery Resorts Glen Helen enroute to Discovery Resorts Kings Canyon. Macca’s journey has him drive a caravan from Hahndorf, through the Barossa and Roxby Downs, before meeting Tania and staying at Discovery Resorts Kings Canyon Campgrounds. Together they explore Kings Canyon, from helicopter tours to breathtaking hikes and finishing at the incredible Light-Towers experience.

Credits:
Carat South Australia:

  • –  Adele Gibb, Managing Director
  • –  Shannon Latty, Client Director
  • –  Jarrod Girdler, Client Associate
  • –  Phoebe Carre, Creative Solutions LeadDiscovery Resorts:
  • –  Lahnee White, Chief Marketing Officer
  • –  Megan Archer, Marketing Manager – Resorts
  • –  Allison Bond, Marketing Manager – Resorts
  • –  Becci Gregory, Local Area Marketing Specialist – Resorts

Partners:

  • –  Easton Media Services
  • –  Parable Productions

