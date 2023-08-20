Carat Continues Cooking With Gas With Barbeques Galore Partnership

Carat, has extended its media agency partnership with Barbeques Galore for an additional three years.

Carat first partnered with Barbeques Galore in 2015 and will continue to be responsible for media planning, buying and strategy for the retailer as it focuses on broadening its consumer base to drive growth.

Danny Bass, media, dentsu CEO, said: “Barbeques Galore is a market-leading brand and as the weather warms up, Australians will be looking to fire up their barbeques and spend time with family and friends. We are thrilled to be able to continue to help propel Barbeques Galore forward, growing their relationship with existing and new Barbeque Legends.”

Mike Ainsworth, general manager of marketing & consumer, Barbeques Galore, said: “Carat has been an exceptional partner, redefining excellence in the media landscape. Their team’s dedication understanding of our vision, coupled with the formidable powerhouse of dentsu specialists, empowers us to stride confidently into the future of our growth journey.”

In 2022, Carat supported the brand’s biggest Black Friday sale on record as well as the biggest December on record, alongside double-digit website growth.