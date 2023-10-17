Carat NSW Appoints Hiranthi Jayaweera As NSW Managing Director

Carat NSW Appoints Hiranthi Jayaweera As NSW Managing Director
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



dentsu has appointed Hiranthi Jayaweera as Carat ‘s NSW Managing Director. Jayaweera had been working at Seven on maternity cover in her prior role.

Jayaweera brings nearly 20 years’ experience working in media agencies and media owners to
Carat, where she will focus on the agency’s strengths in designing best-practice media-led
experiences for real consumers.

Fiona Johnston, chief client officer, media, dentsu ANZ, said: “Harry brings a level of
media craft expertise that is unique and hard to find. As a digital and data native, she has
been part of many winning teams, and as the lead of many large client’s business she knows
what it takes to deliver never before results. Harry is a top operator and to have her level of
international and Australian experience is a great win for us.”

Jayaweera said: “I’m excited to be joining the Carat team and look forward to enhancing
the existing strengths of the business whilst also adapting our offer to thrive in this rapidly
evolving media landscape. I can’t wait to be working with the uniquely skilled and talented
teams at dentsu, to deliver on our shared mission of creating impactful and purposeful work
with our clients and media partners.”

Jayaweera joins the agency at the end of the month.




