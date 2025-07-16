Captify Appoints Megan McElderry For Newly Created Commercial Director Role

Captify, a provider of real-time audiences and insights fueled by Search Intelligence, has announced the appointment of media sales executive, Megan McElderry, as its new commercial director.

In the newly created role, McElderry will lead Captify’s sales and client service teams, using her experience across ad tech and sales strategy to deliver for Captify’s growing client base while

also exploring growth opportunities. McElderry is a seasoned sales leader with nearly 20 years’ experience in Australia and the UK, guiding high-performing teams in the fast-paced media industry.

She comes to Captify from digital advertising platform, GumGum, where she was the NSW sales leader, managing all major agency holding group clients and revenue. Prior to this, McElderry had a long career at Yahoo, starting as agency sales manager in the UK, before taking on a group sales manager role in Australia, spearheading partnership growth and delivering national partnership goals.

She also managed major agency holding group accounts at Verizon Media, promoting the adoption of Yahoo products, while also collaborating with Seven West Media to deliver integrated, multi-channel campaigns.

“Megan’s appointment is pivotal in driving a truly unified approach that harnesses the collective strength of our sales and client service teams, all working seamlessly towards Captify’s north star of growth, expansion and relentless innovation within the dynamic data and adtech ecosystem,” said Jaclyn Hadida, Captify managing director for Australia.

“With Meg’s exceptional, hands-on experience and her unwavering commitment to leading from the front, she not only cultivates deep, trusted relationships across the market but also brings sharp, strategic foresight to unlock new avenues for commercial growth. Her passion for elevating talent and fostering professional development will be instrumental in building high-performing teams that set the benchmark for excellence in our industry.”

“I am excited to join the Captify team as it continues to deliver exceptional client outcomes through innovative media solutions,” McElderry commented on her appointment.

“As someone who is passionate about connecting and inspiring people, cultivating lasting relationships and fostering an inclusive team culture, I’m looking forward to leading Captify’s sales and client services team, continuing to take the business from strength to strength.”

McElderry’s appointment is effective immediately.