Capital Film Festival Returns To Canberra With New Director Karina Libbey At Its Helm

Dendy Cinemas has announced the return of the Capital Film Festival, set to take place from 29 October to 2 November 2025 at Dendy Cinemas, Canberra Centre.

Now in its fourth year, the Capital Film Festival is the ACT’s international film festival—a cultural event that connects Canberra audiences with the local and global cinema, and a launchpad for awards-season contenders.

The 2024 edition attracted more than 1,500 attendees over five days, featuring multiple Canberra premieres, filmmaker Q&As, and a lineup of films that collectively earned 25 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture winner Anora.

In 2025, the festival enters an exciting new chapter with the appointment of Karina Libbey as Festival director. A respected force in Australian screen culture, Libbey brings nearly two decades of experience in film festival programming, curation, and audience development.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Karina to the Capital Film Festival team. Her strategic insight, curatorial vision, and deep ties to Australian cinema make her the ideal person to shape the festival’s future and continue delivering a bold, world-class experience for Canberra audiences,” Sharon Strickland, CEO of Dendy Icon Group said.

Libbey’s background includes programming roles at the Travelling Film Festival, Possible Worlds Canadian Film Festival, Young at Heart Seniors Film Festival, Sydney Underground Film Festival, and Access All Areas. She is also a long-standing member of the Sydney Film Festival’s Film Advisory Panel and was formerly responsible for the Travelling Film Festival program.

Her leadership work spans institutions including the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA), Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS), and The Festivalists.

“Having spent many years in Canberra, I’ve always felt a strong connection to the city and its passionate filmgoing community. The Capital Film Festival has quickly carved out an important space in the local cultural calendar, and I’m honoured to lead it into its next phase—curating a program that excites, challenges, and connects,” Libbey added.

