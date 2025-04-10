Canva Introduces Visual Suite 2.0: An AI-Powered Design Platform Aiming To Enhance Creation & Collaboration

Canva has unveiled the Visual Suite 2.0 – the company’s biggest product launch since its founding in 2012, reimagining how teams create, communicate, and collaborate in the AI-powered era. Designed to bridge the gap between creativity and productivity, the slew of new products ushers in a new chapter of AI-powered design, seamless content creation, and powerful personalisation.

Unveiled at Canva’s fourth Canva Create event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Visual Suite 2.0 is set to empower Canva’s rapidly growing community of more than 230 million monthly active users to design like never before. From powerful visual spreadsheets to advanced data visualisation, conversational design, personalised content at scale, and revolutionary new ways to create interactive experiences, the announcement cements Canva’s role as the category leader in visual communication – powering everything from everyday content creation to complex workflows for teams around the world.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the Visual Suite 2.0 where creativity meets productivity, the biggest product launch since Canva was founded more than a decade ago. Each year, our community of 230 million people shares millions of ideas, and one we hear time and again is the desire to bring creativity and productivity into a single, seamless flow,” said Melanie Perkins, Canva’s co-founder and CEO.

“From reimagined workplace essentials to entirely new ways to create with your own design partner, we’re excited to continue making it easier than ever for anyone to bring their ideas to life”.

Powering the World’s Visual Communication

Canva’s rapid global growth continues to accelerate, with more than 145 million users joining the platform since the launch of Canva’s Visual Suite in 2022. Today, more than 376 designs are created every second, with a total of 34 billion designs created since Canva’s launch in 2013. Canva’s Visual Suite has become ubiquitous with individuals, teams, and enterprises alike – used in more than 190 countries and by more than 95% of the Fortune 500, including household names like T-Mobile, Salesforce, and FedEx. The growing global adoption across the world’s most influential companies has helped propel Canva to achieve more than US$3 billion in annualised revenue, marking an increase of more than 30% over the last year.

At Canva Create, companies like Docusign showcased how they use Canva to create engaging, on-brand content at scale. Docusign used Canva to scale their global rebrand, rebranding thousands of assets and saving 500+ hours of creative team time.

Introducing Visual Suite 2.0 – Powerful New Ways to Create

Canva’s Visual Suite 2.0 unlocks an entirely new level of creativity and productivity. From bold new ways to design to transformative upgrades of Canva’s most-loved tools, today’s announcement redefines what’s possible, bringing the worlds of content, data, and design into one seamless experience. Whether you’re building entire campaigns, visualising complex data, or scaling on-brand content in seconds, these launches are set to redefine the future of work, creativity, and collaboration.

Visual Suite in One Design – a world-first breakthrough that redefines how teams create: for the first time, everything from documents and presentations to websites can be built in a single design, in one unified format. This eliminates the need for separate tools, fragmented workflows, and disconnected files. Entire campaigns – from planning and briefing to design and delivery – can now happen in one seamless, collaborative space.

Canva Sheets – spreadsheets reimagined to be visual, powerful, and connected to everything you do: for decades, spreadsheets have been complex, rigid, and difficult to customise – Canva research found almost 70% of professionals who work with data weekly feel anxious about it. Canva Sheets introduces a fully visual, intelligent, and powerful experience that seamlessly integrates data, text, and visual assets. Built on top of Canva’s Magic Studio, Canva Sheets simplifies data-driven work with features like Magic Insights, which scans datasets to highlight key patterns and takeaways, and Data Connectors, which import data from Google Analytics, HubSpot, Snowflake, and Statista – making it easier than ever to bring data to life.

Magic Studio at Scale – personalised, on-brand content at unprecedented speed and scale: as demand for content surges across formats, teams, and channels, Magic Studio at Scale transforms spreadsheets into powerful content engines. Built into Canva Sheets, it empowers teams to create vast amounts of content in seconds. From multi-market marketing campaigns to sales outreach and internal communications, templates can be instantly populated with dynamic data inputs, eliminating manual effort, speeding up production, and ensuring consistency at every touchpoint.

Magic Charts – instantly transform complex data into powerful, interactive visual stories: data has long been complex, static, and inaccessible to anyone outside of specialised teams. Magic Charts changes that, making it easy for anyone to convert raw numbers into dynamic, on-brand visuals in seconds. From scrollable reports and animated visualisations to stunning infographics, this powerful AI tool bridges the gap between data and design, empowering every team to communicate insights clearly and creatively.

Canva AI – design at the speed of conversation: the blank page used to hold teams back. Now, a simple prompt moves creativity forward. Canva AI is a voice-enabled, conversational creative partner that brings all of Canva’s generative AI tools into one seamless workflow, helping anyone go from idea to execution in seconds. From generating text, slides, and images to editing photos and resising designs, it all happens with just a prompt or your voice.

Canva Code – the power of code, without the complexity: designing interactive content has often required technical tools or complex workarounds. Canva Code removes those barriers, making it easy for anyone to bring interactivity into their designs using just a simple prompt. From calculators to forms and flashcards, Canva Code transforms static content into dynamic, engaging experiences, all within Canva, with no coding or external tools required. Whether for landing pages, classroom resources, or presentations, interactive designs are now just a few words away.

Canva Photo Editor – professional grade, AI-powered edits made easy: bringing studio quality images to life is now as easy as customising a Canva template. Now part of Visual Suite, Canva Photo Editor has evolved into a more powerful tool designed for efficiency and ease whether working in a design or as a quick edit and export. Transformational features include AI-powered point-and-click editing to modify select elements with precision,

AI-generated backgrounds that account for lighting and layout, and effortless object removal or replacement.

Responsible by Design

All of Canva’s AI tools, including Canva AI and Magic Studio, are backed by Canva Shield, the company’s rigorous approach to AI trust and safety. This includes input and output moderation, safety filters, bias mitigation, and clear user controls over how data is used in AI training.

Canva sees AI as a tool to amplify, not replace, human creativity, and is committed to building AI responsibly and transparently. Through its industry-leading $200 million Creator Fund, Canva has paid out millions in AI royalties, ensuring creators are fairly rewarded whenever their assets are used in AI-generated designs. Creators receive ongoing payments when their content powers published AI outputs and remain eligible for monthly royalties when they opt in to AI training.