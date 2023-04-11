Cannes Lions Announces Second Round Of Speakers
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced new speakers confirmed to take to the stages in June.
The 70th edition will see a curated programme of world-class experts, challengers and disruptors from across the spectrum of creativity.
Jenni Middleton, SVP/Editor-in-Chief, LIONS, said about the programme: “Every year our open call for content attracts a wealth of submissions and this allows us to bring together the brightest minds and most inspiring speakers from across the globe. For our 70th edition, speakers will represent the full creative marketing spectrum. Collectively the speakers will provide a future-facing view and provide actionable advice for all delegates. At the heart of this year’s Festival, we will champion and continue to make the case for creativity, and we will ensure that the global community leaves with the tools and evidence they need to demonstrate that creativity drives progress for business, people and society.”
Take a look at the next wave of Speakers who will help you open the doors to creative success, exclusively at Cannes Lions, this June.
