Camplify Partners With Walkabout Cultural Adventures To Raise Awareness For First Nations Tourism

Camplify, an RV rental platform, has announced a new partnership with Walkabout Cultural Adventures, an Aboriginal cultural tour company based in the Port Douglas Daintree Region. This collaboration aims to raise awareness around First Nations tourism just in time for NAIDOC Week 2024.

According to a research survey conducted by Camplify, 53 per cent of respondents did not know what the term ‘First Nations Tourism’ meant and 60 per cent admitted that they do not consider the First Nations heritage of Australia when travelling domestically. To remedy this, Camplify and Walkabout Cultural Adventures have collaborated to educate road trippers across the country on how they can travel Australia respectfully, paying attention to the history and culture of the land.

Juan Walker, founder of Walkabout Cultural Adventures, explains the importance of this year’s NAIDOC Week theme, ‘Keep the fire burning! Blak, loud and proud.’ “First Nations People should be proud of their cultural heritage and be able to share their culture without being ashamed or scared. We should all incorporate this theme into our everyday lives by encouraging younger generations to learn, share, and be proud of their culture,” said Walker.

With regards to travel, Walker continued to say that the best way travellers can leave a positive impact when exploring the country is to travel with the intent to learn and to admire and respect the land and waters. With the research identifying that 49 per cent consider understanding First Nations culture within Australia important, there is a need for further education on how to incorporate this into travel. For example, 58 per cent reported wanting to find out more First Nations-owned businesses to visit whilst on the road, Walker advises booking Aboriginal-owned tours, owned and operated by the peoples of the Country to best learn about the heritage of the routes travelled.

To educate both the Camplify team and its customers, Camplify and Walkabout Cultural Adventures are working together closely to develop a tailored bank of content, to produce dedicated sources of information on travelling mindfully and respectfully, an important addition as 74 per cent of respondents indicated that they would use an easy to digest source of information to learn about First Nations Tourism.

“Our partnership with Walkabout Cultural Adventures represents an important step towards deepening our appreciation for First Nations cultures, histories and perspectives. From this partnership, we aim to learn from Traditional Owners and incorporate their knowledge into our dialogue, with the aim to foster a more inclusive and culturally aware organisation, that celebrates diversity and promotes greater harmony within our society,” said Alastair McCausland, chief marketing officer of Camplify.