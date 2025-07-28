Uber Eats Flips The Script With ‘Dine Out’ Campaign, Via HWBK, Hello Agency & EssenceMediacom

Uber Eats has given hungry Sydneysiders access to hundreds of in-person dining deals at their favourite restaurants with the debut of ‘Dine Out with Uber Eats’.

Sydney was selected to lead the global launch thanks to its thriving restaurant scene and tech-savvy diners—marking the first time Australia has piloted a new Uber Eats product of this scale.

To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats will unveil the House of Eats: a free one-night-only pop-up on Friday, August 8 bringing together some of Sydney’s most iconic and beloved institutions for a fun-but-fancy feast curated by chef, Danielle Alvarez.

The four-course tasting will showcase exclusive dishes from ‘Dine Out’ partner restaurants, including Rose Bay waterside institution Catalina, Italian neighbourhood favourite Fabbrica, and cult burger barons Mary’s. The team at P&V – neighbourhood bottle shops, wine bar and liquor merchants – will also be on board to serve expertly paired wines throughout the evening.

The House of Eats has been led by History Will Be Kind (HWBK) in collaboration with brand experience experts, Yakusan, with platform strategy and creative led by Hello Agency and paid amplification by EssenceMediacom.

“Uber Eats is famous for bringing local restaurant food into Aussie homes and now we’re flipping that script with the launch of ‘Dine Out’ to help drive more diners through the doors of the restaurants they love,” said Peta Fitzgerald, Uber director of communications.

“Sydney has some of the best dining in the world so we’re incredibly privileged to launch the pilot Down Under with the help of Danielle Alvarez and our talented restaurant partners. House of Eats is all about shining a light on Sydney’s incredible food culture.”

“Shifting the focus for Uber Eats from delivery to dining out has been a delicious challenge. The House of Eats is a tribute to Sydney’s rich dining fabric – we wanted to harness what makes eating out in our city special to earn attention and drive social talkability as a world first for the brand,” said Edwina Brook, HWBK managing director.

“It was a no-brainer to team up with Danielle Alvarez to create a concept that’s playful, a menu that’s full of flavour and to keep Uber Eat’s restaurant partners front and centre.”

Diners can expect elevated twists on beloved favourites starting with Mary’s famed fried chicken topped with caviar served alongside bread rolls with Mary’s delectable chicken gravy for dipping. Fabbrica’s signature cacio e pepe will be reimagined with bottarga, followed by Catalina’s elevated take on fish and chips, inspired by its staple pan-fried snapper and paired with a juicy herbaceous green salad. And for dessert? Alvarez’s take on the classic Aussie pavlova with sorrel sorbet, rhubarb and yogurt mousse.

The House of Eats is free to attend, but tickets are limited and expected to go quickly. Spots will be released in pairs at 9am AEST on Tuesday 29 July.

There will be two sittings on Friday, August 8 (5pm-7:30pm or 8:30pm-11pm), taking place at Rainbow Studios, 348 Liverpool Street, Darlinghurst NSW.

For anyone that misses out, on Saturday 9 August from 8-10am, the crew from Harry’s Bondi will pop up with a free breafast, featuring a lemon and ricotta stuffed croissant roll with white chocolate and pistachio drizzle, topped with a pistachio crumb, alongside a mandarin coulis varietal of their famous canned matcha.

‘Dine Out with Uber Eats’ is now live in the Uber Eats app and participating venues include Nel. Restaurant, Gildas, The Restaurant Pendolino, Chester White Cured Diner, Ace Hotel’s Lobby Bar, Centro 86, Arthur’s Pizza, The Cottage Balmain, Catalina, Mary’s, Fabbrica and more.

