Content Hustlers Goes All Robotic For Croser Orange Spritz

Raising a glass with robotics, Content Hustlers and Accolade Wines have uncorked an immersive, 360-degree campaign for Croser Orange Spritz.

This collaboration between the independent studio and beverage giants showcases a shared spirit of innovation. Known for shaking up the traditional agency model, the team have created a tech-driven multichannel campaign to capture the rising popularity of summer’s next signature drink.

Content Hustlers’ ultimate sundowner session serves up intricate in-camera techniques with immersive storytelling. Inviting audiences to experience the product in a new and exciting way, Pop. Pour. Spritz.’s multifaceted approach spreads the joy of socialising outdoors across social content and large-scale OOH.

Of course, cutting-edge robotics is a standout feature of the campaign. Led by Ross Campbell from Bionyx Robotics, based out of Content Hustlers’ studios, this game-changing technology enabled the team to orchestrate intricate camera movements and achieve a cinematic level of polish.

Campbell remarked on the role of robotics in shaping the visual narrative: “The precision it brings to each shot allows for the millimetre-perfect execution of every detail.”

Creative director at Content Hustlers, David Vale remarked on the campaign’s vision: “It was all about creating an immersive, high-energy brand experience that truly captures the essence of Croser Orange Spritz. We wanted each element to feel bold, and bring the energy of a summer rooftop party. Every detail, from the liquid pour to the rooftop reveal, was captured with a level of precision that made the visuals truly pop. The use of robotics allowed us to execute complex, cinematic shots that elevated our audience’s view with finesse – giving us an otherwise impossible level of creative control.”

Unlike cumbersome traditional camera rigs, our robotic-arm’s custom compact design facilitates production in challenging locations. Vale noted: “The robotic setup was not only about technical precision, but served as a creative unlock, enabling seamless transitions between extreme close-ups and wide shots. This controlled movement enhanced the overall storytelling, making the visuals feel bigger, bolder, and more dynamic.”

Pop. Pour. Spritz is now live across digital platforms.

Credits:

Brand: Accolade Wines / Croser

Agency: Content Hustlers

Creative Director: David Vale

Production Director: Genya Mik

Photographer: Ryan Wheatley

Stylist: Sacha Kaan

Robotics: Ross Campbell, Bionyx Robotics / Content Hustlers