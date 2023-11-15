Camp Australia Celebrates Partnership With LEGO In New OOH Campaign From The Media Store

The Media Store has delivered a fun-filled school holiday campaign for education provider Camp Australia to celebrate the organisation’s first-of-its-kind partnership with LEGO.

The campaign, which is appearing across out-of-home and radio in Victoria, uses high-impact visuals and messaging to mark the launch of the “Summer Rocketeers” program – a unique partnership between Camp Australia and LEGO, offering hands-on after-school and school holiday programs for kids.

The program enables children to foster their creativity and innovative learning via active play, arts and crafts, and the chance to film a stop-motion movie creation using LEGO bricks.

The campaign has been specifically designed to target busy Victorian mums, using Australian TV and radio presenter Chrissy Swan to build trust across the brand and resonate with other mums juggling end-of-term, Christmas and school holiday planning.

The Media Store leveraged both Swan and the renewed passion amongst Victorians post-pandemic for educational engagement to reach parents as they look for highly collaborative and learning-focused ways to entertain their children these holidays and into the new school term.

Camp Australia is an industry-leading national provider of after-school and school holiday programs. From humble beginnings providing after-school tennis coaching in 1987, Camp Australia has grown to include school holidays and after-school programs. It was the first outside-school-hours care provider to offer before and after-school care for primary school children in Australia and is now the recognised leader in outside-school-hours care.

“Amidst the challenges of recent years, the Camp Australia team has steadfastly focused on enriching children’s lives through innovative and creative learning experiences. Our exciting partnership with the LEGO Group for the ‘Summer Rocketeers’ campaign is a testament to our commitment to offering engaging educational opportunities – it’s a true celebration of coming together again,” said Camp Australia Marketing Director, Carole Priol.

“We are thrilled to be reaching out to families in Victoria, understanding their unique challenges and offering a helping hand through our programs. With the support of Chrissy Swan – a voice many parents know and trust – we’re not just sharing a message; we’re inviting families to be part of a community that nurtures and inspires their children’s growth”.

“As a mum and former parent of Camp Australia, it’s been great to work with Carole and the team to bring this beautiful partnership to life. Out-of-school-hours and vacation care are such an important part of the childcare ecosystem and we’re thrilled to get Camp Australia’s offering into above-the-line media channels such as out-of-home and radio,” said The Media Store Chief Strategy Officer, Sam Cousins.

The campaign is now running across metro and regional Victoria.