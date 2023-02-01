Don’t Miss Out On Cairns Extras!! General Admission Tickets On Sale Now 🌴

Amy Shapiro
By Amy Shapiro
Did you miss the early bird worm? Never fear. General admission tickets to Cannes in Cairns presented by Pinterest are here, and it’s still a bloody bargain. 

It’s the biggest and best legitimate, tax-deductible work expense in Australian adland. Just take a look at last year’s highlights for proof:

 

If you haven’t got your tickets yet, don’t delay. Your ticket is the only way to score an invite to the exclusive Cannes in Cairns Extras, including Pinterest’s lauded Welcome Party, and trust us; you will get FOMO.

Headlined by Aussie legends King Stingray, this time, the welcome party is giving a little less bush and a lot more doof. No spoilers, but let’s just say we’re taking the cake for conference “think tanks”.

And, of course, the coveted opportunity to wine, dine and get those LinkedIn circles going with dinners and happy hours courtesy of Boomtown, Magnite, AKQA, Samsung, Channel Factory, Stackadapt, DoubleVerify, Reddit, The Trade Desk and NewsCorp.

From surf to turf, Cairns Extras are flaunting the very best of Cairns, taking place on everything from yachts to private beach fronts to panoramic rooftops.

Spaces to Cannes in Cairns presented by Pinterest and to the exclusive Cairns Extras are limited, so don’t miss out.

Get your tickets now.

