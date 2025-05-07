Cairns Crocodiles, Presented By Pinterest Session Spotlight: What The F*ck Is The Point?

Ever found yourself staring at your calendar, drowning in deadlines, wondering what the actual f*ck is the point of all this? You’re not alone — and this session at Cairns Crocodiles, Presented by Pinterest is your permission slip to stop pretending and start getting real.

Forget the glossy career panels and AI-fuelled roadmaps. This is the soul-searching, no-BS conversation every creative, marketer and leader needs. We’re digging into what it really means to build a career that matters — not just one that looks good on LinkedIn.

Laura Cibilich, founder of RUN Aotearoa, and Chiquita King, managing director of Cocogun, have led their businesses with guts, built with purpose and redefined success on their own terms. Now, they’re pulling back the curtain and sharing the best advice they’ve received, the lessons they’ve learned and what legacy means in an industry that doesn’t slow down.

We caught up with Auckland-based Cibilich and Sydney-based King for a joint Q&A ahead of their session to find out a little more about what’s in store:

B&T: Why should someone make time for this session?

Cibilich & King: If you’re feeling jaded about the industry, this could be the remedy and it will help open your mind to new perspectives.

B&T: Who is this session really for?

Beginning to mid-career. All genders.

B&T: What kind of person will be drawn to this session—and what does that say about them?

Anyone in the creative industry wanting to make a difference (perhaps those questioning their values working in advertising or working for the big network agencies) – there is a place for you and your voice is very much needed in the industry!

B&T: What kind of career questions or feelings might they be wrestling with?

‘Is this a career that can impact the world positively?’

‘Is it a worthwhile career? ‘

‘Did I make the right choice?’

‘Where to from here?’

’Do I have what it takes to be a leader and a little’

‘Can I still be in this role or progress in this industry if/when I have kids?’ (the answer is yes!)

B&T: What do you hope people walk away thinking, feeling, or doing?

That creativity is a force and leadership is a choice.

That they don’t have to stick to the traditional agency model or career path. What’s my super power? What unique aspects do I bring to my role / workplace / agency that make me special? I want them to walk away wanting to change the world for the better (through advertising and marketing)!

If your session was a conversation over drinks, what kind of vibe are we talking? Deep and real. Not too serious or too specific, but still thoughtful. A somewhat bold, with equal parts insight, laughter and real talk.

B&T: What’s one line or message you’d love someone to quote from the session afterwards?

Advertising has the power to change the world!

B&T: What surprised you most when prepping for this session?

We can forget sometimes that many people in the industry don’t necessarily think like you or I. It’s been great to meet, vibe and align in our thinking.

What’s a truth you wish more people were honest about when it comes to careers and leadership?

That it still takes a lot of hard work. You get out what you put in. It’s not easy. Or instant. To be a good leader takes practice, you need to work at it and learn along the way. Sometimes it’s uncomfortable.

B&T: What does this session reveal about where the industry is headed—or where it should be headed?

We should be heading towards a more environmentally sustainable industry, making a positive impact on the world. Where it’s not the norm to go with the newest shiniest object or do things the way they’ve always been done. And one that better reflects the community we live in – and all the awesome diversity of the people within it.

The ‘What the F*ck Is the Point? Finding Meaning, Leadership And Legacy in Your Career’ session, moderated by the ever-curious Tom Fogden, editor at B&T, is a 30-minute dose of truth that will leave you fired up, reflective and ready to make your mark.

This session takes place on Thursday 15 May 10:40–11:10 am, in the Rainforest Track at the Cairns Convention Centre.

This session takes place on Thursday 15 May 10:40–11:10 am, in the Rainforest Track at the Cairns Convention Centre.