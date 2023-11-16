BWS & M&C Saatchi Tackle Cost Of Living For Drinkers In Fun New Spots

BWS has launched a brand new value campaign that takes a “Refreshingly BWS” spin on retail advertising.

The new campaign, “A win’s a win” via M&C Saatchi, recognises that while times are getting tougher for Australian consumers, Aussies can always feel like they are winning with BWS.

While many retail price and deal-led campaigns can be bland, BWS has decided to take a more fun and cheeky approach to share its value proposition, and help its customers feel good about taking advantage of its bargains.

This refreshingly self-aware campaign recognises that bargain deals at BWS may not be the same as winning the lottery or Tay Tay tickets, but they’re still a win. And even small wins should be celebrated.

In the launch spots, BWS team members go out of their way to celebrate every day deals with customers and bring these little wins to life, creating epic low budget celebrations for customers, using whatever is available to them in the store (coolroom fog, drinks trolleys, confetti made from price tags and even a giant cheque).

The campaign includes deals such as exclusive discounts for Everyday Rewards Members and mix-and-match drinks deals.

BWS head of marketing, trade and in-dtore Sarah Chegwidden said: “We know our MILZ customers are starting to get sick of brands promising the world and letting them down, so we wanted to celebrate value in a more refreshing and even self-effacing way.”

“The ‘A Win’s A Win’ value platform is really honest about how getting a deal at BWS feels. It’s not the lottery, but it’s a little win. And even little wins can feel pretty great.”

M&C Saatchi creative director, Brendan Donnelly, added: “There’s a lot of puffery in advertising that over exaggerates products and offers, and consumers see straight through it. But take an insight and puff it up with a light show, ticker-tape and pumping music then the truth about saving a few bucks can momentarily feel pretty bloody good.

“These spots deliver a bit of fun to a category that should be anything but boring.”

The campaign launched early November will run until the end of February 2024 across owned channels as well as TV, BVOD, Social (YouTube) and cinema.

CREDITS 

BWS

General Manager: Josie Brown

Head of Marketing: Sarah Chegwidden

Campaign Lead: Nat Liddell

Marketing Coordinator: Millie Dyer

Senior Integrated Media Manager: Kate Patterson

M&C Saatchi

Chief Creative Officer: Cam Blackley

Creative Director: Brendan Donnelly

Art Director: Tameem Hassan

Copywriter: Jason Leigh

Group Account Director: Melissa Scott

Marcelo Palmeira: Senior Account Manager

Head of Strategy: Nick Jacobs

Strategist: Amy Grant

Head of Broadcast: Loren August

The Hooligan Collective

Director: Dylan Harris

Producer: Ashley McLeod

Carat

Client Director: Alessandro Vari

Client Manager: Emily Dupesovska

Client Executive: Jo Tan




