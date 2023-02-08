BVOD Views Up 24% For The Bachelors

Channel 10’s The Bachelors proved popular on 10 Play with viewing figures up 24 percent on last year with a total of 149 million minutes viewed.

This year The Bachelors was filmed on the Gold Coast and featured not one, but three Bachelors.

The show was a hit on play-back becoming the most-watched commercial show on BVOD during its run and securing 605,000 7 Day total audience as the series average.

Chief sales officer, Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Rod Prosser, said: “Audiences have shown their love to catch up on The Bachelors Australia with the series averaging 605,000 total viewers in 7-day figures.

“This shows the importance of letting content breathe and move through our ecosystem to meet viewing preferences and find new audiences in addition to overnights, on different channels and platforms within our business.”

“Regularly trending number one on Twitter also helped build buzz, excitement and engagement in The Bachelors Australia that locked in the love as number one in our key demographics and number one in entertainment throughout the series, showing once again, we have offered a strong alternative to sport in summer.”