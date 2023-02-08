BVOD Views Up 24% For The Bachelors

BVOD Views Up 24% For The Bachelors
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Channel 10’s The Bachelors proved popular on 10 Play with viewing figures up 24 percent on last year with a total of 149 million minutes viewed.

This year The Bachelors was filmed on the Gold Coast and featured not one, but three Bachelors.

The show was a hit on play-back becoming the most-watched commercial show on BVOD during its run and securing 605,000 7 Day total audience as the series average.

Chief sales officer, Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Rod Prosser, said: “Audiences have shown their love to catch up on The Bachelors Australia with the series averaging 605,000 total viewers in 7-day figures.

“This shows the importance of letting content breathe and move through our ecosystem to meet viewing preferences and find new audiences in addition to overnights, on different channels and platforms within our business.”

“Regularly trending number one on Twitter also helped build buzz, excitement and engagement in The Bachelors Australia that locked in the love as number one in our key demographics and number one in entertainment throughout the series, showing once again, we have offered a strong alternative to sport in summer.”

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]