‘But Is It Bonsoy’: Asks Bonsoy In New Brand Platform With Thinkerbell
Bonsoy launched its new brand platform, ‘But is it Bonsoy,’ with Thinkerbell to get consumers questioning their milk choices.
With cafe culture booming in Australia following lockdown, consumers aren’t just settling for any milk in their latte.
Pickier than ever, Australian coffee drinkers are not just expanding their preferences when it comes to the variety of milk types, but brands as well.
And this is the motivation behind Bonsoy’s new brand platform, ‘But is it Bonsoy.’ When people aren’t settling for alternative milk types or brands, they will go to a different cafe to find their milk of choice, so they want Bonsoy to be people’s milk of choice.
Of the new campaign, Executive Creative Tinker at Thinkerbell, Paul Swann said: “Our aim was to reflect the grassroots and handmade nature of the brand, which prompted us to do as much as possible in-camera.”
“Rather than relegating the distinctive yellow Bonsoy carton to a packshot in the corner, we wanted to make it the hero, bringing it to life as stencils or stickers within a range of usage occasions that expand consumers’ understanding of how they can enjoy the product, not only as a drink.”
Thinkerbell worked with independent Australian-owned business Spiral Foods for both creative and media rollout.
‘But is it Bonsoy,’ goes live this week across print, social, out-of-home, and influencer channels.
