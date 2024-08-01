Bus Stop Films Announces Inaugural Driving Change Summit

Bus Stop Films, the global leader in inclusive filmmaking and advocacy for the employment of people with disabilities in the screen industry, is thrilled to announce a bus load of speakers for the inaugural Driving Change Summit.

Held over two days on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 November, the summit will bring together the disability and commercial advertising, broadcast and production sectors to explore the employment of people with disability across the screen industry, on both sides of the camera and above and below the line.

The Summit will elevate and celebrate the people and purpose for driving change in policy, production, attitude and storytelling around disability.

Hosted at Bondi Pavilion and generously supported by ABC, Netflix and Screen NSW, the Summit will feature an array of international and local keynote speakers, panels, and in-depth conversations tackling crucial sector issues. Creating an open dialogue and connecting creatives with policymakers, the Driving Change Summit will promote greater opportunities in the industry, with key speakers highlighting the need for reform in the sector.

Delivering a keynote address will be internationally renowned disability advocate Keely Cat-Wells, Founder and CEO of Making Space, who will explore her work in disrupting employment practices and policies in Hollywood.

Confirmed speakers include the Minister for Social Services, the Hon Amanda Rishworth; Australia’s most renowned interviewer, Leigh Sales AM; Global Head of Advertising Production at Unilever, Dana Cadden; advertising consultant, disability advocate, and inaugural Disability Affairs Officer at Media Diversity Australia, Lisa Cox; actor and the first person with a physical disability to hold a regular role on Australian TV, Louise Yates; and the ABC’s National Disability Affairs reporter, Nas Campanella.

Following its premiere at SXSW (USA), the Summit will also host a preview screening of the feature film, Audrey, starring author, writer and disability advocate Hannah Diviney. Diviney will speak alongside Audrey’s producer Michael Wrenn and Daniel Valiente-Riedl, General Manager of Job Access on the journey that led to her landing the role and the support offered to the production through Job Access, the federal government’s main disability employment service.

CEO of Bus Stop Films, Tracey Corbin-Matchett OAM, says: “We are extremely pleased to be able to bring this initiative to life.

“Never before have the different sectors of the Australian screen and advertising industries come together to celebrate the disability community and explore how the dynamic sectors can do better and be better around disability employment.

“Content is the biggest driver of change, and this Summit will showcase how we can enact human rights, creative and economics outcomes through the employment of Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people.

“I encourage policymakers, producers, creatives and commissioners to join us in Driving Change.”

Hosted in partnership with Screen NSW, Netflix and ABC, Bus Stop Films have also joined forces with Unilever, one of the biggest advertisers and producers of content in the world.

“For years, Unilever has championed inclusive marketing to represent our consumers, both in front of and behind the camera. We’ve seen first-hand from our Inclusive Set Commitment and playbook the positive impact that diversity, equity, and inclusion can have on our productions. When we have better representation, diversity of voices and skills behind the camera this naturally increases representation on screen. While there’s always more to learn, if brands make their production sets inclusive, they will unlock incredible opportunities for people with disabilities and enrich our industry with their unique creativity and perspectives,” says Dana Cadden, Global Head of Advertising Production at Unilever.

MC’d by standup comedian and disability advocate Madeleine Stewart and body positivity advocate April Helene-Horton (The Bodzilla), the Summit will explore a range of topics, including First Nations and Disability, Casting and Disability, Disability and Advertising, Deaf Community and Culture, and many more.

With the program informed by the intersectionality of the diverse advisory group, it promises to be an informative event that will facilitate ideas and change while celebrating those making strides within the sector.

The Driving Change Summit will be held at Bondi Pavilion on Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th November 2024. All in-person tickets include the Welcome Reception on Sunday, 17th November at the North Bondi Surf Club, catered by The Depot, Bondi Beach.

For more details and to purchase tickets please visit drivingchangesummit.com