Burnett Foundation Aotearoa Partners With Because To Deliver Big Gay Out Festival

Aotearoa’s Big Gay Out will return to Auckland’s Coyle Park on Sunday 16 February, with brand activation agency Because engaged to produce the festival, including activations for partners ANZ, Southern Cross and got2b.

Because has managed Big Gay Out since 2021 and has once again been appointed by Burnett Foundation to produce the day-long celebration of Pride, including curating and contracting the entertainment for the mainstage, featuring a line-up of performers from Aotearoa and around the world, managing and booking of its approximately 140 stallholders, and managing all logistics, suppliers, traffic management, AV, security and power.

Because is producing activations for Big Gay Out’s Zone partners such as the Southern Cross Big Gay Picnic which offers a space for attendees to enjoy kai and connect with friends and whānau, and an activation for ANZ to highlight their partnership with ANZ’s Big Gay Marketplace, showcasing a range of products from over 120 vendors that champions local queer-owned businesses.

This year, Because is also producing got2b’s onsite activation that also leveraged their partnership of the got2b’s Big Gay Dance Party featuring performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Anita Wig’lit and Rita Menu alongside DJs and drag acts.

“Big Gay Out is more than an event – it’s a movement and a celebration of belonging, identity, and community strength. At Because, we’re honoured to partner with Burnett Foundation Aotearoa and entrusted to produce an event and activations of this scale and significance. This year, we’ve expanded our role to include curating unforgettable experiences for Big Gay Out’s valued attendees and again for their amazing partners, ensuring their activations are as vibrant and impactful as the event itself,” Corinna Homer, business director NZ at Because said.

“Burnett Foundation Aotearoa has guided Big Gay Out for over 20 years, ensuring it remains a cornerstone for our rainbow and takatāpui communities, celebrating Pride while increasing awareness, reducing stigma, and empowering people to make informed health choices. Having partnered with Because for the past four years, we know they have the expertise and experience to ensure the day is filled with connection, joy, and purpose,” Mickey Power, head of marketing and fundraising, Big Gay Out added.

Sustainability is a key focus for the 2025 event, with organisers aiming for zero waste and net carbon-zero. In 2023 and 2024 Big Gay Out achieved Toitū Envirocare net carbon-zero certification and diverted 88 percent of waste from landfill.

Big Gay Out takes place at Coyle Park in Auckland on Sunday 16 February.

Big Gay Out draws 10,000-15,000 attendees annually, supporting those at-risk by offering access to rainbow organisations, support services, and HIV prevention and testing resources.