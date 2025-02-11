AdvertisingNewsletter

Burnett Foundation Aotearoa Partners With Because To Deliver Big Gay Out Festival

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Big Gay Out, New Zealand.

Aotearoa’s Big Gay Out will return to Auckland’s Coyle Park on Sunday 16 February, with brand activation agency Because engaged to produce the festival, including activations for partners ANZ, Southern Cross and got2b.

Because has managed Big Gay Out since 2021 and has once again been appointed by Burnett Foundation to produce the day-long celebration of Pride, including curating and contracting the entertainment for the mainstage, featuring a line-up of performers from Aotearoa and around the world, managing and booking of its approximately 140 stallholders, and managing all logistics, suppliers, traffic management, AV, security and power.

Because is producing activations for Big Gay Out’s Zone partners such as the Southern Cross Big Gay Picnic which offers a space for attendees to enjoy kai and connect with friends and whānau, and an activation for ANZ to highlight their partnership with ANZ’s Big Gay Marketplace, showcasing a range of products from over 120 vendors that champions local queer-owned businesses.

This year, Because is also producing got2b’s onsite activation that also leveraged their partnership of the got2b’s Big Gay Dance Party featuring performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Anita Wig’lit and Rita Menu alongside DJs and drag acts.

“Big Gay Out is more than an event – it’s a movement and a celebration of belonging, identity, and community strength. At Because, we’re honoured to partner with Burnett Foundation Aotearoa and entrusted to produce an event and activations of this scale and significance. This year, we’ve expanded our role to include curating unforgettable experiences for Big Gay Out’s valued attendees and again for their amazing partners, ensuring their activations are as vibrant and impactful as the event itself,” Corinna Homer, business director NZ at Because said.

“Burnett Foundation Aotearoa has guided Big Gay Out for over 20 years, ensuring it remains a cornerstone for our rainbow and takatāpui communities, celebrating Pride while increasing awareness, reducing stigma, and empowering people to make informed health choices. Having partnered with Because for the past four years, we know they have the expertise and experience to ensure the day is filled with connection, joy, and purpose,” Mickey Power, head of marketing and fundraising, Big Gay Out added.

Sustainability is a key focus for the 2025 event, with organisers aiming for zero waste and net carbon-zero. In 2023 and 2024 Big Gay Out achieved Toitū Envirocare net carbon-zero certification and diverted 88 percent of waste from landfill.

Big Gay Out takes place at Coyle Park in Auckland on Sunday 16 February.

Big Gay Out draws 10,000-15,000 attendees annually, supporting those at-risk by offering access to rainbow organisations, support services, and HIV prevention and testing resources.

Related posts:

  1. “Doubling The Double In ROI”: System1 Research Reveals How Marketers Can Maximise Radio Spend
  2. Nespresso Results Brew Success In Audio Advertising Campaigns
  3. DEPT’s Global Growth Chief Predicts AI “Battleground” In Australia While Evolving CMO Roles Might Leave Some Behind
  4. Thinkerbell Joins The IMAA
TAGGED: , ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Powered’s Annual Event Series Is Back As New Senior Appointments Revealed 
DEPT’s Global Growth Chief Predicts AI “Battleground” In Australia While Evolving CMO Roles Might Leave Some Behind
Meet Gain Theory, WPP’s Marketing Effectiveness Arm Targeting Australia For Growth
Morena and Tony's argument turns explosive.
TV Ratings (11/2/25): MAFS’ Morena Goes Rogue In Outburst With Tony
Register Lost your password?