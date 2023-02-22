Burnet Institute And Written & Recorded Win International Podcast Gong

The  2nd annual Anthem Awards (part of the Webby Awards), which celebrate purpose and mission-driven work worldwide, has named Australian-made podcast series, How Science Matters, a winner.

The 8-part series took home Silver in the Health – Podcast or Audio category, alongside a field of international entries by fulfilling the awards mission of amplifying the voices that spark global change.

How Science Matters, was commissioned by leading Australian scientific organisation, Burnet Institute and produced by content marketing agency, Written & Recorded.

This series was made during Melbourne’s strict lockdowns, and it sifts through the science of COVID-19 – and the inequities created by it. Through diverse scientific voices, the podcast digs deep into the impact of the coronavirus on global health and gives us a rare glimpse into what keeps scientists awake at night.

The series was co-hosted by former ABC Radio journalist Tracy Parish (also the creator of the series) and Burnet Institute Director and CEO Professor Brendan Crabb AC. The creative strategy and execution were led by former journalists, and Written & Recorded co-founders, Serpil Şenelmiş and James Brandis.

Professor Crabb said: “We’re extremely proud of How Science Matters and the expertise and care invested in the series which represents the best of Burnet, and of course we’re delighted with the recognition from the Anthem Awards.”

“Importantly, the themes are just as relevant today around what the virus is, how it spreads, what to do about it and what’s coming next.”

Brandis said: “The creation of this series took us inside the minds of some incredible thinkers and doers, who every day make a real impact on our lives.”

Şenelmiş said: “Despite the challenges of regular and long lockdowns, we were able to bring a creative focus and energy to this series that unlocked the importance of science.”

The Anthem Awards is overseen by the International Academy of the Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges include the likes of Nicholas Thompson, CEO, The Atlantic, Tarana Burke, Founder, Me Too Movement, and Ashley Judd, Author, Actor, and Social Justice Humanitarian, along with industry leaders from non-profits, foundations, and purpose-driven brands.

How Science Matters, was also a finalist in the 2022 Australian Podcast Awards in the Factual Podcast category, alongside media giants ABC and SBS. During 2021, the series ranked #2 in the Science category on Apple Podcasts, while reaching listeners in 70 countries.

To listen to How Science Matters, go to the Burnet Institute website, or search Apple, Spotify, Google, or wherever you get your podcasts. For more on the Anthem Awards go to: anthenawards.com

This podcast series was recorded between June and July 2021. For current information on the pandemic, please search for the latest official coronavirus advice in your area.

