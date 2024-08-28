Bupa Unveils Wellness Hub For Paralympic Coaches & Officials In Paris

As the 2024 Paralympic Games kick off, Bupa employees are ready to throw their full support behind Australia’s Paralympians as we unveil a Wellness Hub for the “team behind the team” in Paris.

As Official Healthcare Partner to Paralympics Australia, Bupa has set up the Hub for coaches and officials who travel with the para-athletes, as well as Paralympics Australia team members, to support their health and wellbeing throughout the Games.

The Wellbeing Hub, located at Paralympics Australia’s Out of Village Base just outside the Games venue, will be a place where support squad members can take a moment for themselves, to regroup, focus on their mental health while also have access to a physio, massage chairs, recovery boots and a stretch station.

This follows a year-long health and wellbeing program, delivered by Bupa in consultation with Paralympics Australia, including proactive health offerings such as skin checks, and tailored programs on maintaining sleep and wellbeing during high-stress moments.

Bupa APAC CEO, Nick Stone, said a Para-athlete’s support network played a crucial part in their success, but the support team could often put aside their health and wellbeing while they prioritised their athletes’ needs, with limited resources. “Our team members across our stores, clinics, and care homes are ready to cheer on our Paralympians in Paris. We’ve got green and gold fever and can’t wait to watch them compete on the world stage,” Stone said.

“We know sport connects all Australians, whether they’re playing or spectating, and we hope all Australians will get behind our Paralympians this year and think deeply about how they can help make Australia more accessible for people living with a disability”.

“We’ve been inspired by our partnership with Paralympics Australia and watching the Paralympians in their journey to Paris. We’re also incredibly proud to get behind the support teams who do so much to prepare the Para-athletes and help them reach their full potential”.

“We know the support teams have limited time for themselves and we hope the Bupa Wellness Hub provides a space where they can take a moment for themselves,” Stone said.

“We are well prepared to achieve great things in Paris together with Bupa, whose dedication to supporting our team, particularly the staff behind the scenes, has been outstanding. Their determination to affect change and enhance the health and wellbeing of every member of our team is something we are deeply grateful for as we head into the 2024 Paralympic Games,” said PA Chef de Mission, Kate McLoughlin.

“Every member of the 2024 Australian Paralympic Team is acutely proud of the incredible legacy created by those who have gone before us and the responsibility we have to uphold it. Bupa’s wonderful support, exemplified by the Wellness Hub in Paris, is a testament to their commitment to our mission and the way we will go about making our mark during this campaign”.

​Mr Stone said during the past 18 months, Bupa had also accelerated our work to become a disability-confident workplace and were proud to recently launch our inaugural Access and Inclusion plan.

“We hope that through our commitment to greater inclusion, we can foster an environment that will encourage more people to stay and join our workforce, while better meeting the needs of our people, our customers, and the communities where we live and work,” Stone said.

Developed in partnership with the Australian Disability Network, Bupa’s plan focuses on creating an inclusive workplace, removing unintended barriers to participation, aspiring to be an Employer of Choice, and building stronger values-led communities.

Stone said critical to the development and execution of Bupa’s plan is our Access and Inclusion Employee Advocacy Group, AccessAbility. This group of employees with lived experience, who live with a disability, care for people with a disability, or are an ally to the community, help steward our approach and keep Bupa accountable to its commitments. “Alongside our employee network, we also asked some of our Para-athletes and Bupa ambassadors to participate in workshops to help inform aspects of our Access and Inclusion plan and speak with our people about their lived experiences in sport and in the community. While we’re gaining momentum, and are proud of our progress so far, we know we still have a journey ahead,” he said.