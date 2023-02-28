Bunnings Returns With Budget Reno Online Series

Bunnings is returning with season two of its popular online budget reno series, Make It Happen: The House Project, with the first two full episodes live this Thursday 2nd March.

Season one of Make it Happen launched in 2022 has been viewed over 2.6 million times to date – season two will focus on D.I.Y. projects that add big value to your home.

Co-hosts include qualified builder Tim Clark from House Rules, interior designer Jono Fleming and landscape designer Inge Jabara from The Block.

This season sees the team transform an outdated 1980s house in Berwick, Victoria into a modern, stylish and more energy-conscious home.

The Make It Happen series features nine 20-minute episodes that cover everything from installing insulation to creating a pet wash station and is targeted at homeowners wanting to add big value whilst being cost-savvy with the projects they invest in.

The series also includes projects that can help improve an existing home’s energy efficiency like adding thermal insulation, double-glazed windows, and electric appliances.

Completing these projects as part of the renovation helped to improve the house’s overall energy rating by more than 60 percent.

Bunnings is one of Australia’s most visited websites and with its signature Step-by-step videos and articles viewed more than 18.5 million times in the last year, Phil Wade, director of marketing at Bunnings says customer appetite for free on-demand inspiration, help and advice has never been more prevalent as homeowners look for projects that are low-cost but add big value.

“We know value for money is more important than ever right now and Make It Happen season two aims to inspire homeowners to create the home of their dreams within their budget.”

“Creating a more energy-conscious home has been a popular topic with our customers, so the series

also shows how you can make changes to an older home and improve its energy efficiency”, continued

Wade.

“It’s been exciting to watch this house be transformed over the last few months, and an amazing

opportunity for our team members to demonstrate their expert skills to an even wider audience outside

of their local store,” Wade said.

The series co-hosts, builder Tim Clark, interior designer Jono Fleming and landscape designer Inge

Jabara lent their industry expertise and worked closely with a team of over 30 Bunnings expert team

members to completely transform the home.

Interior designer, Jono Fleming said Make it Happen: The House Project was an incredible project

to be a part of.

“What I love about it is how we’ve been able to completely transform this classic Australian home into

something updated, modern and perfect for a family today, using the power of D.I.Y. and the team from

Bunnings,” said Fleming.

“A modern Australian home nowadays isn’t based on one particular style but more the lifestyle and how

we interact with our spaces. The goal wasn’t to do a knock down reno, it was to work with what was

there and create a complete, cohesive home that is filled with inspiration and ideas, and this home

delivers that in spades. There’s so much to share and I can’t wait for everyone to tune in and see what

we’ve come up with as a team,” continued Fleming.