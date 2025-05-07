Bumpy Ride Ahead? Scooter Launches FY26 Marketing Roadmap Survey To Find Out

Integrated creative and marketing agency Scooter has launched a new survey to help marketing leaders navigate the potentially bumpy road ahead in FY26.

That road may be bumpy due to economic instability, shrinking budgets, rising expectations, and an increasing need to prove ROI or simply not having a strategic view, resulting from spending too much time on the tools.

Of course, you’d hope that most in adland would be aware of those challenges. But the need for empirical data on the problem stood out to Anna Hodgson, the agency’s CEO.

“Marketing leaders need deeper, more targeted support as they navigate an increasingly complex environment, one marked by tighter budgets, heightened expectations, and relentless pressure to deliver more with less,” she told B&T.

“We’re not just observing this shift, we’re working through it daily alongside our clients. The survey is designed to give CMOs a voice, highlight emerging themes, and offer a chance to learn from peers across a range of industries and sectors. Our goal is to turn shared challenges into collective opportunities that shape stronger, more strategic decision-making in FY26.”

Hodgson also pointed to a more intangible pressure on marketing: a “growing tension” between being “bold and innovative” and the pressure to “play it safe” and deliver consistent results quarter after quarter. Marketers also continue to battle with AI adoption, team capability and skills gaps and a changing consumer landscape.

Naturally, there are divergent views on both the causes and solutions to these challenges. But for Hodgson and Misha Horsnell, the agency’s marketing director and strategist, it was important to launch the survey to cut through the “opinion and noise” that often dominates LinkedIn, conference halls and the trade press.

“It helps reveal where the real pressure points are and, importantly, what CMOs are considering as they plan for FY26. What shifts are they anticipating? What changes do they believe are necessary to stay effective in a rapidly evolving landscape? This kind of insight offers marketing leaders a valuable chance to learn from peers who may be further along in their thinking and planning. The more clarity we bring through data, the more confident and future-focused the industry can be,” explained Horsnell.

Agencies, of course, are feeling the knock-on effects of these challenges.

“Many are being pushed to operate outside their traditional capabilities, delivering more with leaner teams and shorter timelines, as clients demand efficiency and results-driven output. The pressure to adapt quickly while maintaining quality has never been greater,” said Hodgson, noting that her own team was “built for this moment” with a focus on delivering “smart, agile solutions” that connect with audiences and deliver tangible results.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that, given the rapidly changing macroeconomic environment, this survey might be out of date as soon as it’s published. After all, with a war between India and Pakistan perhaps on the cards, Trump’s ‘liberation day’ tariffs seem like old news.

“We know the pace of change in marketing and the broader economy is relentless,” said Horsnell.

“That’s why this survey goes beyond capturing current challenges it focuses on the broader shifts and themes that are likely to influence the year ahead. We’re also adding our own analysis to help make sense of the data and highlight what matters most. It’s not just a snapshot in time, it’s a tool for planning, reflection, and potentially reshaping strategies in an environment that rarely stands still.”

The survey itself is live on Scooter’s website – wearescooter.com.au – for you to take part in. There is also a separate section for the retail and consumer goods sector and a separate tourism and travel survey, to more closely reflect the challenges faced by those sectors. It closes at 5pm on Friday 23 May. B&T will exclusively reveal the survey’s findings later this month.